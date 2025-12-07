Lionel Messi’s heroics rewrite history after ending Thomas Muller’s dream: Inter Miami captain shatters iconic Playoffs record in 2025 MLS Cup triumph

Inter Miami has finally conquered the summit of Major League Soccer. In a final overflowing with storylines, global attention, and the emotional weight of two legendary careers drawing to a close, Lionel Messi led the club to a 3-1 victory over Thomas Muller’s Vancouver Whitecaps. The meeting of these two icons—so often opponents on soccer’s grandest stages—framed an MLS Cup that instantly enters league folklore.

Messi, at 38, again proved decisive on American soil, while Muller, 36, found himself battling to influence a match that tilted back and forth with remarkable intensity. One club, Miami, sought the validation of its superstar-era project. The other, Vancouver, arrived determined to spoil the coronation. By the end of the night, only one legend stood atop the podium, another trophy in hand, and a new MLS record in his grasp.

The Herons, tough, struck early. In the eighth minute, pressure from Messi and Rodrigo De Paul opened the right channel for Tadeo Allende, whose low cross forced Edier Ocampo into an own goal, giving the home outfit a 1-0 advantage. Chase Stadium—hosting its final MLS match before Miami moves into Freedom Park—felt electric.

Messi nearly doubled the lead early in the second half with a looping header that floated just wide. Instead, the Whitecaps pounced on a Miami mistake. In the 60th minute, Sabbi slipped a pass into Ali Ahmed, whose effort beat Rios Novo with help from the inside of the post. 1-1, and game on.

What followed was a breathtaking Vancouver surge. Sabbi struck both posts in the same sequence, then hit the woodwork again seconds later. The hosts were wobbling. The match was slipping away. And then the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner changed everything.

Messi’s moment of genius — and a historic record revealed

As the Whitecaps built from midfield, Andres Cubas made the fatal error of dwelling on the ball. Messi, reading the play as only he can, darted forward, dispossessed Cubas, and slid a perfect through-ball into the path of Rodrigo De Paul. One touch, one finish, and Miami retook the lead in the 71st minute.

Deep into stoppage time, Jordi Alba capped his final professional match with a sensational diagonal ball that Messi calmed on his chest before releasing Tadeo Allende, who buried the 3-1 clincher in the 96th minute.

It was only then, as Messi embraced his teammates and looked skyward in celebration, that the full weight of the moment emerged: With his two assists, Messi shattered a historic MLS Playoffs record previously untouched in league history. As reported by Athlon Sports: “This was Messi’s 407th career assist—and with it, he became the player who has registered the most goal assists in MLS Playoff history.” In just two and a half seasons in the United States, Messi has already rewritten a domestic postseason milestone.