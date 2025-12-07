Trending topics:
Lionel Messi outshines Cristiano Ronaldo after breaking unprecedented collective record in post-European reign: Inter Miami’s 2025 MLS Cup triumph goes beyond silverware

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
The 2025 MLS Cup Final carried an unusual weight for a league still expanding its global footprint. Inter Miami, rebuilt and reimagined around Lionel Messi, arrived at Chase Stadium knowing that victory would mean more than the club’s first league title — it would also seal a milestone that subtly placed the Argentine ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the ongoing post-Europe chapter of their rivalry. What made this moment compelling was not just the spectacle, nor the stakes of a final, but the quiet possibility that Miami’s triumph might reshape a debate that has lasted nearly two decades. As the stadium filled and the noise swelled, the match became the arena for a storyline grander than domestic dominance.

Inter Miami entered the MLS Cup as the Eastern Conference champion, but the match against the Vancouver Whitecaps was anything but routine. The latter side, structured and ambitious, imposed stretches of control through Thomas Muller’s leadership, forcing Miami to navigate long spells without the ball. Still, from the opening whistle, the home side showed the decisiveness and composure crafted over the past two seasons.

The breakthrough came early — an unfortunate own goal by Edier Ocampo tipped momentum toward Miami and awakened the crowd. That 1-0 lead began shaping the match into one that belonged emotionally and tactically to the Florida side. But the visitors refused to fold. The equalizer finally arrived in the 60th minute, thanks to Ali Ahmed’s low strike. Suddenly, the final was alive — a contest of nerve as much as quality.

With the final locked at 1-1, Messi reasserted control in the most Messi-like fashion. Pressing high, he forced a turnover from Andres Cubas and threaded a perfect ball to Rodrigo De Paul, who finished across the keeper.  The 71st-minute strike restored Miami’s lead and deflated Vancouver’s momentum. But the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner was not finished.

Deep into stoppage time, he cushioned a long pass on his chest and slipped a delicate through-ball to Allende, who fired between the goalkeeper’s legs to seal the 3-1 victory.  Fifteen goal contributions in six playoff matches — six goals, nine assists — underscored a postseason that only he could produce.

The record revealed: Messi wins first non-European league title ahead of Ronaldo

The final represented something larger than a single trophyMessi had reached the brink of surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo in a major collective milestone during their post-Europe careers. The record, now confirmed, centered on top-flight league success after leaving Europe: The Argentine clinched a league title in his new region before Ronaldo managed the same in his.

While Messi delivered Inter Miami to the MLS Cup, Ronaldo — after three seasons with Al-Nassr — had still not lifted the Saudi Pro League trophy or any major domestic championship in the Middle East. His drought had grown unprecedented: The Portuguese superstar hasn’t won a club trophy in over 1,600 days, as reported by Marca, a period marked by near-misses and heartbreaking defeats in Saudi Arabia.

By contrast, the 38-year-old Argentine continued to secure silverware in nearly every environment where he played. The MLS Cup not only extended his legendary trophy count — now 48 career titles — but also cemented a piece of history that marked him ahead of Ronaldo in yet another category.

