Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
premier league
Comments

Is Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool era fading? Arne Slot reveals reason for benching the Egyptian for the first time

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and coach Arne Slot.
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesLiverpool's Mohamed Salah and coach Arne Slot.

Liverpool have struggled to find their footing, as they accumulate three consecutive losses by more than three goals, which deeply impacts their current standing. However, they have the chance to reverse their situation, facing West Ham looking for a victory. Despite the urgency of the game, Arne Slot made the surprising decision to bench Mohamed Salah for the first time in Premier League since he took over as coach. He then revealed the real reason behind his decision.

Ahead of today’s game against West Ham United, Slot opted for an unusual lineup, placing Alexander Isak as the starting striker and Dominik Szoboszlai on the right wing. Additionally, the coach chose to incorporate Florian Wirtz into the midfield despite his inconsistent form. Salah being benched sparked questions about whether his tenure with the Reds was nearing its end; however, Arne clarified the real reason behind his decision.

We played four games in 10 days. I have many good players so today I chose a different line-up. Sometimes Alex (Isak) is on the bench, sometimes Florian (Wirtz). It’s about the players on the pitch. It’s the 11 I chose. I have more than 11 good players and it’s not the first time I’ve chosen not to play Mo. (Salah), Arne Slot said, via Sky Sports.

Even though Arne tried to downplay the situation, this is the first time he has left Mohamed Salah out of the starting lineup when he’s fully fit to play in the Premier League. The Egyptian may have been one of the team’s best players for several years, but his 2025-26 season has left a lot to be desired. In 18 games, he has managed to score only 5 goals and record 3 assists. For this reason, the coach’s decision could hint at an era that seems to be coming to an end.

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool

Alexander Isak signing reportedly hints big Liverpool plan with Salah

Mohamed Salah is coming off an impressive 2024-25 season, which earned him a significant contract extension with Liverpool until 2027. Despite this, they made the million-dollar signing of Alexander Isak, causing confusion among fans. Although he has not managed to take off in terms of performance, the arrival of the Swede is supposedly the result of strategic planning by the Reds with the Egyptian ahead the upcoming seasons.

Advertisement
Will Arne Slot be fired? Liverpool coach opens up on his future after heavy Champions League and Premier League losses

see also

Will Arne Slot be fired? Liverpool coach opens up on his future after heavy Champions League and Premier League losses

As reported by Jonathan Northcroft at Times Sport, Liverpool made the decision to sign Isak for an impressive $170 million, anticipating a decline in Salah’s form and his potential departure from the team. For that reason, coach Arne Slot can rely on Alexander and Hugo Ekitike as leaders of the offense once the Egyptian departs the Reds. However, Salah’s departure could prove challenging before 2027, given his status as a legendary figure on the team.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Will Arne Slot be fired? Liverpool coach opens up on his future after heavy Champions League and Premier League losses

Will Arne Slot be fired? Liverpool coach opens up on his future after heavy Champions League and Premier League losses

After a transformative investment in the transfer market, Liverpool have struggled to find their best form this season. Amidst these challenges, coach Arne Slot addressed the rumors regarding his potential dismissal, leaving his stance clear despite historic losing streak.

Pulisic to be joined by Premier League star? AC Milan reportedly in race to sign Liverpool forward

Pulisic to be joined by Premier League star? AC Milan reportedly in race to sign Liverpool forward

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan are reportedly interested in signing a Premier League player who has struggled for playing time at Liverpool.

How to watch Liverpool vs PSV in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

How to watch Liverpool vs PSV in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Liverpool take on PSV in League Stage Matchday 5 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League, with full kickoff details and U.S. viewing options available here, including TV broadcasts and streaming choices.

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Chelsea play against Arsenal in a Matchday 13 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier League. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch on TV or through streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo