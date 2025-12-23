Saudi Pro League star Karim Benzema goes wild over Endrick’s 2026 FIFA World Cup-driven loan move to Lyon from Real Madrid with two-word reaction

The soccer world has a way of turning childhood inspirations into full-circle moments. As the road to the 2026 World Cup sharpens, Karim Benzema and Endrick have suddenly found their stories intertwined once more—this time through a bold winter move that has sent shockwaves from Madrid to France. What truly caught the public’s eye, however, was a short, explosive reaction from Benzema to Endrick’s loan switch, a response that said far more than its length suggested.

For the Brazilian teenager, this is not just another transfer. It is a strategic step shaped by ambition, timing, and a looming global stage. Long before Endrick pulled on a white shirt in Madrid, he was a teenager in Brazil studying highlights of Benzema’s early career in France. In a 2023 interview with L’Equipe, the forward described the kind of striker he aspired to become.

“I’m a number nine with the soul of a number ten. I’ve loved Benzema since he played for Lyon… his playing style inspires me a lot,” the young star said. Those words now read like a blueprint. Lyon was the club where Benzema blended goalscoring with intelligence, movement, and playmaking—traits Endrick has always admired. Two years later, that admiration has turned into imitation, as the Brazilian prepares to walk the same path.

The six-month loan deal sending Endrick from Real Madrid to Olympique Lyonnais is rooted in pragmatism rather than sentiment. At Bernabeu, opportunities have been limited. Under Xabi Alonso, He managed just three appearances and 99 minutes this season, a sharp contrast to the expectations that followed his high-profile arrival from Palmeiras. With competition fierce and patience thin at the top level, regular minutes became a priority.

For Lyon, the timing is ideal. The club lost key attacking figures in recent windows and has struggled to find consistency in the number nine role. Internally, Foot Mercato reports that staff have been “delighted with the signing of this talented player,” viewing Endrick as the missing piece to energize the attack in Ligue 1 and the Europa League. The agreement includes a $1.1 million loan fee, a shared salary arrangement, and no option to buy, underlining Madrid’s belief that Endrick remains central to their long-term plans.

What did Benzema say?

When the move became official, reactions poured in across social media. Many current Madrid players expressed mixed emotions, reluctant to see a popular figure leave the dressing room. One former Madrid icon, however, embraced the move wholeheartedly.

Benzema, now starring in the Saudi Pro League, left a brief but emphatic comment on Endrick’s announcement post—“Let’s go”—accompanied by a fire emoji. Those two words carried weight. Lyon was where Benzema himself debuted professionally, where his identity as a complete forward was forged. For Endrick, receiving that endorsement felt like a symbolic passing of the torch.

World Cup lens on every decision

At the heart of this move lies a singular objective: the 2026 World Cup. Brazil’s squad will be fiercely competitive, and Carlo Ancelotti has made it clear that reputation alone will not secure selection. Match sharpness, form, and continuity will matter.

Endrick understands this reality. By moving to Lyon, he positions himself to play regularly, wear the iconic No. 9 shirt, and shoulder responsibility rather than wait patiently on the bench. French regulations mean he will debut after a short registration delay, but expectations are already building.

Lyon sit fifth in Ligue 1 and leads its Europa League group, offering a platform that balances pressure with opportunity. It is an environment well-suited to a young striker seeking rhythm and confidence.

