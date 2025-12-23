$88M star Antoine Semenyo reportedly makes final decision amid Man United, Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool interest

Antoine Semenyo has emerged as one of the most coveted players in the Premier League, with a release clause that has made him an attractive target for several elite clubs. After drawing interest from Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool, the $88 million-rated forward has reportedly reached a final decision regarding his future.

Bournemouth endured several key departures at the start of the 2025-26 season, including Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez, and Illia Zabarnyi, while Semenyo remained with the squad. It has since been revealed that the Ghana international has a £65 million (approximately $88 million) release clause set to expire on January 10, a detail that has fueled interest from Premier League heavyweights eager to activate it.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Antoine Semenyo is keen on completing a move to Manchester City. While Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool all expressed interest, the 24-year-old forward has reportedly decided that Pep Guardiola’s side represents his preferred destination.

City have held ongoing talks with Semenyo’s camp as they work toward a deal. With Ghana failing to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations, Semenyo is expected to remain available for Bournemouth’s upcoming matches against Brentford on December 27 and Chelsea on December 30. Meanwhile, City are reportedly preparing to complete the formal steps of the transfer once the winter window opens.

Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth is challenged by Matheus Nunes of Manchester City.

How did United, Chelsea, and Liverpool miss out on Semenyo?

With an expiring release clause, Semenyo was viewed as a prime opportunity for top clubs to secure a Premier League-proven forward, currently ranking as the third among the league’s top scorers with eight goals, making him an appealing target for teams in need of attacking reinforcements. Despite interest from several clubs, Manchester City ultimately moved ahead of the competition.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea contacted Bournemouth to inquire about the conditions of a potential deal but showed less concrete intent than their rivals. Liverpool had been monitoring Semenyo since November, even considering him as a contingency option amid uncertainty surrounding Mohamed Salah and Alexander Isak’s recent injury, but ultimately failed to make meaningful progress.

Manchester United appeared to push hardest for Semenyo, advancing discussions with the player’s representatives. However, with the Red Devils focused on restructuring their wage bill and City presenting a more attractive sporting project for Semenyo, Ruben Amorim’s side ultimately fell behind, allowing the Citizens to gain the upper hand.