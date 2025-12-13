Trending topics:
Karim Benzema breaks silence on his future in Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League: Al-Ittihad captain drops cryptic 10-word hint

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Karim Benzema of Al Ittihad celebrates
Karim Benzema of Al Ittihad celebrates

The Saudi Pro League has become a stage where legacies are no longer fading quietly but being fiercely negotiated in public view. As Cristiano Ronaldo continues to redefine longevity in the Gulf, Karim Benzema now finds himself at a similar crossroads — one that has sparked growing speculation about whether his journey in Saudi Arabia is nearing its final chapter. With contract rumors swirling and reports contradicting one another, the Al-Ittihad captain has finally addressed the uncertainty — albeit without revealing everything at once.

Despite turning 38 next week, Benzema remains one of the most influential forwards in the Saudi Pro League, both statistically and symbolically. His arrival at Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2023, following an iconic career at Real Madrid, was meant to anchor the club’s ambitious long-term project. While his first campaign was disrupted by injuries and criticism, the Frenchman responded emphatically.

The veteran striker rediscovered peak efficiency before the late November break, scoring six goals in just three matches across eight days. That purple patch reminded observers why he was still considered elite when he left Europe. The comparison with Ronaldo is unavoidable. Both are nearing the end of their careers, both are central figures in Saudi soccer’s global branding, and both are still expected to deliver week after week.

Benzema himself has been open about the changes he made to prolong his relevance at the top level. After admitting that his first season in the Middle East was “very average,” the striker completely overhauled his physical routine, committing to additional gym work, stricter nutrition, and disciplined sleep cycles. The results were undeniable.

Al Nassr&#039;s Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Ittihad&#039;s Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema of Al-Ittihad celebrates a goal and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Last season, he produced 21 goals and nine assists in 29 league matches, leading Al-Ittihad to a historic domestic double — winning both the league and the cup. This season, he has already scored 11 goals in 12 matches across all competitions, despite Al-Ittihad sitting eight points off the podium after nine rounds. Still, questions remain. Age, competition, and squad evolution all hover over Benzema’s future — and that uncertainty has only grown louder in recent weeks.

Growing cloud of doubt about his future

French outlet Foot Mercato recently poured cold water on reports suggesting Benzema had already agreed to extend his stay in Jeddah. According to their information, no official renewal offer has been presented, despite claims circulating in both Saudi and European media. Meanwhile, journalist Nicolo Schira reported that Benzema is prepared to leave Al-Ittihad as a free agent once his current deal expires, a claim that intensified speculation around his next move.

Al-Ittihad’s position is said to be clear: the club wants to keep Benzema for at least two more seasons, viewing him as a cornerstone of its sporting identity. But without a formal proposal on the table, everything remains unresolved.

What did Benzema say?

Amid the noise, Benzema finally addressed his situation in an interview with L’Equipe — and it was here that the mystery gained clarity. “I’m really focused on what I’m doing, whether it’s for these last six months or for after if I extend my contract. Some people are better placed to talk about all that.”

Then came the line that cut through every rumor. “Right now, I have six months left on my contract.”That ten-word clarification instantly reframed the entire conversation, before adding, “So, I’m completely focused on football.” There is no signed extension, no hidden agreement, no imminent announcement — just a captain focused on the present, fully aware that time is now the most valuable currency of his career.

