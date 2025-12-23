Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WORLD CUP
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo’s secret to maintaining an extraordinary level at 40, revealed by Portugal coach Martinez

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Roberto Martinez.
© Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesPortugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Roberto Martinez.

Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing to face the second half of the season, which will conclude with the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America. Expectations around the Portugal national team ahead of the tournament are enormous, and head coach Roberto Martinez addressed the role of the veteran forward.

During an interview with Marca, Martinez was asked why Ronaldo remains an undisputed figure in the national team despite his advanced age. “His attitude,” the coach began. That maximum level of demand he places on himself to be available and to help is what allows the team captain to always be included in the squad.”

Cristiano Ronaldo will turn 41 on February 5, an unusually advanced age for an elite international player. And yet, he continues to show a high level of commitment and motivation every time he plays for Portugal, whether in crucial matches such as World Cup qualifiers and the UEFA Nations League, or in friendlies.

That hunger to be the best is transmitted on the field. It’s contagious… He’s at a very good moment in his career,” the coach said. Those words are backed up by the numbers: since Martinez took over as head coach, Cristiano Ronaldo has appeared in 30 of Portugal’s 36 matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo playin for Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo shows his commitment through goals

Over nearly three years under Roberto Martinez, Cristiano Ronaldo has not only demonstrated his commitment by featuring in almost every national team match, but has also delivered outstanding performances.

Advertisement
FIFA Ranking update leaves Messi’s Argentina, Ronaldo’s Portugal and Top 10 unchanged ahead of 2026 World Cup

see also

FIFA Ranking update leaves Messi’s Argentina, Ronaldo’s Portugal and Top 10 unchanged ahead of 2026 World Cup

Twenty-five goals in 30 matches playing as a ‘number nine’ shows that what he does on the field generates a lot for the national team,” Martinez reflected in the same interview. “Cristiano affects the opponent. When he’s on the field, space opens up because there are always two players focused on marking him.

Finally, the coach addressed the records Ronaldo could break—particularly the milestone of 1,000 career goals—if he maintains his current approach. “What he has achieved is because he lives day to day. When he talks about his goals, he moves far away from the long term: from reaching 1,000, from playing a certain number of matches,” Martinez explained. His secret is being the best today and enjoying the present. Then the number will simply be a consequence of the day he decides to stop. I don’t think it’s a goal.”

Ronaldo’s longevity

If nothing unexpected happens in the coming months, Cristiano Ronaldo will become the first player—likely alongside Lionel Messi—to appear in six World Cups. That remarkable achievement will be accompanied by another notable detail: he would do so at 41 years old, an extremely rare age at that level of competition.

Advertisement

In fact, Cristiano Ronaldo would become the fourth-oldest player in World Cup history. At 41 years and 126 days, he would trail only Essam El Hadary of Egypt (45 years, 161 days), Faryd Mondragon of Colombia (43 years, 3 days), and Roger Milla of Cameroon (42 years, 39 days).

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate is tipped to join Real Madrid on a free transfer ahead of the 2026-27 season

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate is tipped to join Real Madrid on a free transfer ahead of the 2026-27 season

Cristiano Ronaldo has set his sights on the 2026 World Cup, with Portugal entering as one of the clear favorites. However, the future for one of the national team's best players could hold unexpected developments, including a potential surprise move to Real Madrid.

FIFA Ranking update leaves Messi’s Argentina, Ronaldo’s Portugal and Top 10 unchanged ahead of 2026 World Cup

FIFA Ranking update leaves Messi’s Argentina, Ronaldo’s Portugal and Top 10 unchanged ahead of 2026 World Cup

With just 6 months left before the start of the 2026 World Cup, the FIFA Ranking has been updated, leaving Lionel Messi’s Argentina, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and the Top 10 positions unchanged.

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate eyed by Manchester United ahead of January transfer window

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate eyed by Manchester United ahead of January transfer window

Manchester United are reportedly targeting a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo on the Portugal national team ahead of the January transfer window.

Saudi Pro League star Karim Benzema goes wild over Endrick’s 2026 FIFA World Cup-driven loan move to Lyon from Real Madrid with two-word reaction

Saudi Pro League star Karim Benzema goes wild over Endrick’s 2026 FIFA World Cup-driven loan move to Lyon from Real Madrid with two-word reaction

As the road to the 2026 World Cup sharpens, Karim Benzema and Endrick have suddenly found their stories intertwined once more—this time through a bold winter move that has sent shockwaves from Madrid to France.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo