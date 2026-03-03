Trending topics:
Saudi Pro League
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo latest injury update: Al-Nassr boss Jorge Jesus makes call ahead of crucial NEOM clash in Saudi Pro League

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Head coach Jorge Jesus (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Al Nassr.
Head coach Jorge Jesus (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Al Nassr.

Jorge Jesus has reportedly made a crucial decision amid the growing worries over Cristiano Ronaldo‘s fitness at a crucial point in the season, adding to the air of uncertainty around the striker. As the Saudi Pro League leader Al-Nassr prepares for a pivotal encounter against NEOM SC, speculation has intensified following injury worries, medical examinations, and even reports of a possible trip abroad. 

The tension began during the 3-1 win over Al Fayha, when Ronaldo was substituted in the 81st minute after signaling discomfort. Cameras later captured him with ice strapped to his leg, prompting immediate anxiety among supporters. Earlier in the match, the Portuguese icon had endured a frustrating moment from the penalty spot, missing what became the 35th failed penalty of his career, despite an extraordinary overall conversion record of 181 goals from 216 attempts.

Yet the bigger concern was physical, not statistical. Speaking after the match, Jorge Jesus moved quickly to calm fears. “Ronaldo suffered muscle fatigue, and the medical staff will urgently perform the necessary tests to determine his condition,” the coach explained. He further clarified that he chose not to take unnecessary risks once the team secured control of the match.

Initial examinations pointed toward a hamstring issue, though early assessments suggested it was not severe. The medical team conducted checks at the player’s residence before scheduling further radiological examinations. Reports from Arriyadiyah indicated that Ronaldo would undergo an MRI scan to better determine recovery time.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr looks on during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Najmah

Title race pressure mounts

The timing could hardly be more sensitive. The Riyadh club sits top of the Saudi Pro League with 61 points from 24 matches, maintaining a narrow advantage over fierce rivals such as Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli. Every fixture now carries enormous weight. Next comes NEOM, a rapidly rising project in Saudi soccer, in what many view as a defining moment in the title race. The clash at Al-Awwal Park represents not only three points but also a statement of resilience.

Ronaldo’s influence extends far beyond his 21 league goals this season. His leadership, global visibility, and pursuit of the historic 1,000-goal milestone elevate every match into an international event. His absence, even temporarily, would alter the tactical and psychological dynamic of the contest.

Complicating matters were reports that Ronaldo underwent medical tests at a different hospital than usual, sparking fresh rumors. Some outlets suggested he might travel to Madrid to consult a specialist, while others linked earlier flight tracker data to possible overseas treatment.

Jorge Jesus, Manager of Al-Nassr, interacts with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr.

However, club sources stressed that the injury is “not a cause for concern.” Daily assessments are ongoing, with physiotherapy sessions continuing inside the training facility. Journalist Abdulaziz Al-Osaiminoted that medical staff are closely monitoring muscle response before making a final call. As anticipation built, the crucial detail finally emerged in the middle of the unfolding drama.

Will Ronaldo be ready for NEOM clash?

According to former club legal department manager Saad Al-Subaiethere is an intention to rest Cristiano Ronaldo for the upcoming match against NEOM SC. The approach is precautionary rather than reactive. Jorge Jesus, mindful of both the title race and Ronaldo’s long-term fitness, particularly with a World Cup on the horizon, appears inclined to protect his captain rather than gamble on short-term gain.

This aligns with the manager’s post-match philosophy. Jesus emphasized that a coach must “feel every little detail of the game” and make calculated decisions, especially during congested periods. In this case, safeguarding his star forward outweighs immediate risk.

