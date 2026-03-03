Trending topics:
Saudi Pro League
Cristiano Ronaldo’s alleged Madrid return addressed as new report reveals truth about Al-Nassr’s captain

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr

Whispers spread quickly across Europe and the Middle East as uncertainty gripped the region. Cristiano Ronaldo, the talismanic forward of Al-Nassr, found himself at the center of speculation after flight data appeared to show his private jet leaving Saudi Arabia for Spain. With tensions escalating and reports of drone strikes in Riyadh, questions swirled: Did Cristiano Ronaldo return to Madrid amid the ongoing Middle East conflict?

The Portuguese star, who has made Riyadh his home since joining the Saudi Pro League, suddenly became the subject of intense scrutiny. Yet as the rumors gathered pace, clarity proved harder to come by.

The controversy began when flight-tracking data showed that Ronaldo’s Bombardier Global Express 6500 departed Riyadh late Monday night, landing in Madrid after a journey of nearly seven hours. The timing was striking. The Saudi capital had reportedly faced drone strikes targeting the U.S. Embassy, while Iranian state media confirmed attacks elsewhere in the Gulf region.

International outlets quickly connected the dots. The jet’s departure, combined with rising regional instability, fueled claims that Ronaldo and his family had left Saudi Arabia. Given his global profile and the reported $81 million price tag of the customized aircraft, adorned with CR7 branding and capable of carrying up to 15 passengers, the imagery was dramatic.

Tweet placeholder

At the same time, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced postponements across its competitions. Among the postponed fixtures was Al-Nassr’s continental quarter-final clash against Al Wasl. The broader sporting calendar was feeling the impact of geopolitical tensions.

Conflicting reports emerge

Despite the dramatic narrative, reliable outlets soon began casting doubt on the idea that Ronaldo had fled. The Press Association reported that the forward was understood to still be in Saudi Arabia. Local sources echoed the same position.

Photos published on Al-Nassr’s official social media channels appeared to show Ronaldo participating in recovery sessions and training activities in Riyadh. The timing of those posts contradicted suggestions that he had already relocated to Spain.

Tweet placeholder
The speculation also coincided with a sporting concern: Ronaldo had recently picked up a muscle injury during the club’s 3-1 win over Al-Fayha. He had been scheduled for further medical assessment and was already expected to miss the postponed continental fixture. His absence from full match action, therefore, was injury-related rather than travel-related.

The truth revealed

As confusion intensified, one of soccer’s most trusted insiders stepped in. Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano directly addressed the swirling rumors. According to Romano, claims that Ronaldo had left Saudi Arabia were unfounded. He explicitly labeled the departure stories as “fake news,” confirming that the Portuguese forward remained at Al-Nassr’s training ground, undergoing treatment for his recent muscle issue.

Tweet placeholder
That clarification cut through the noise. While the jet’s flight to Madrid was factual, there was no confirmed evidence that Ronaldo or his family were on board. The aircraft’s movement alone had been enough to trigger widespread assumptions, but those assumptions did not align with verified information.

