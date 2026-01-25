Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Neymar
Comments

Santos coach provides optimistic injury update on Neymar’s return after knee surgery

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Neymar of Santos celebrating.
© Ricardo Moreira/Getty ImagesNeymar of Santos celebrating.

Neymar was one of the defining figures of last season in the Brasileirão, delivering strong performances despite battling a knee injury and ultimately undergoing surgery. Still in the recovery process, Santos head coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda offered an optimistic injury update on the Brazilian star, even suggesting a rough timeline for his return.

Santos have already begun their season, starting with the Campeonato Paulista ahead of the Brasileirão, Brazil’s top division. Even so, fans of both the Peixe and the Brazil national team are eagerly awaiting Neymar’s return to the pitch.

Speaking during his post-match press conference following the draw against Corinthians, Vojvoda addressed Neymar’s progress directly: “We’ll have him soon. Weeks or days—no more than that. He’s working well. I spoke with him and he was very tired because he’s doing double sessions.

With Santos set to play six matches over the next 21 days, including the start of the Brasileirão, the Argentine coach raised expectations surrounding Neymar’s comeback. “We have many games in a short span, but I see Neymar very committed to being ready as soon as possible and helping his boyhood club,” he concluded.

Santos head coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

Santos head coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

Neymar underwent arthroscopic surgery to address a meniscus injury on December 22 and missed the team’s preseason at the start of 2026. As Vojvoda noted, the forward has been completing double training sessions under the supervision of his personal physiotherapist, Rafael Martini, accelerating a recovery that was initially projected for mid-February.

Advertisement
Christian Pulisic and USMNT stars receive stern 12-word warning about Mauricio Pochettino’s 2026 World Cup selections, and it includes Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe

see also

Christian Pulisic and USMNT stars receive stern 12-word warning about Mauricio Pochettino’s 2026 World Cup selections, and it includes Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe

According to Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, Neymar could return in one of Santos’ upcoming derby matches against São Paulo. The first meeting, a Campeonato Paulista clash on January 31, is considered unlikely, while the February 4 Brasileirão Matchday 2 fixture at Vila Belmiro is viewed as the ideal scenario for Neymar to gradually regain match fitness.

Neymar loses key player at Santos

After avoiding relegation and securing qualification for the Copa Sudamericana, Santos’ board has focused on strengthening the squad around Neymar with signings such as Gabriel Barbosa, known as “Gabigol.” However, ahead of the 2026 season, the Peixe suffered a significant setback as one of their top young players completed a move to the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur have officially announced the signing of left back Souza from Santos. The 19-year-old had emerged as one of the club’s brightest prospects and one of the most promising talents in Brazilian soccer, attracting interest from several European sides before the London club finalized the deal for €15 million (approximately $18 million).

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Neymar injury update: Potential return date for the Brazil star after knee surgery revealed

Neymar injury update: Potential return date for the Brazil star after knee surgery revealed

Brazil star Neymar is approaching his return to the field with Santos ollowing knee surgery.

Neymar set to welcome Lucas Paqueta back in Brazil: How Premier League star’s reunion with Santos’ captain can boost his 2026 World Cup hopes with Carlo Ancelotti watching

Neymar set to welcome Lucas Paqueta back in Brazil: How Premier League star’s reunion with Santos’ captain can boost his 2026 World Cup hopes with Carlo Ancelotti watching

Premier League star Lucas Paqueta, who is increasingly restless in England, is pushing for a return to Brazil in what could become a decisive move for his World Cup ambitions.

Santos’ boss Vojvoda issues clear message to Neymar and star signing Gabigol: ‘Don’t share anything’

Santos’ boss Vojvoda issues clear message to Neymar and star signing Gabigol: ‘Don’t share anything’

After the signing of Gabriel "Gabigol" Barbosa, Santos' boss Vojvoda issued a straight message to the forward and Neymar: "Don't share anything."

Pep Guardiola is set to lose a key player as Bernardo Silva targets a European giant after Manchester City departure

Pep Guardiola is set to lose a key player as Bernardo Silva targets a European giant after Manchester City departure

Despite being a key player for Pep Guardiola, Bernardo Silva is considering leaving Manchester City as a free agent. In light of this, the Portuguese player reportedly pushes to join a major European team for the 2026-27 season.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo