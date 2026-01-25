Santos coach provides optimistic injury update on Neymar’s return after knee surgery

Neymar was one of the defining figures of last season in the Brasileirão, delivering strong performances despite battling a knee injury and ultimately undergoing surgery. Still in the recovery process, Santos head coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda offered an optimistic injury update on the Brazilian star, even suggesting a rough timeline for his return.

Santos have already begun their season, starting with the Campeonato Paulista ahead of the Brasileirão, Brazil’s top division. Even so, fans of both the Peixe and the Brazil national team are eagerly awaiting Neymar’s return to the pitch.

Speaking during his post-match press conference following the draw against Corinthians, Vojvoda addressed Neymar’s progress directly: “We’ll have him soon. Weeks or days—no more than that. He’s working well. I spoke with him and he was very tired because he’s doing double sessions.“

With Santos set to play six matches over the next 21 days, including the start of the Brasileirão, the Argentine coach raised expectations surrounding Neymar’s comeback. “We have many games in a short span, but I see Neymar very committed to being ready as soon as possible and helping his boyhood club,” he concluded.

Neymar underwent arthroscopic surgery to address a meniscus injury on December 22 and missed the team’s preseason at the start of 2026. As Vojvoda noted, the forward has been completing double training sessions under the supervision of his personal physiotherapist, Rafael Martini, accelerating a recovery that was initially projected for mid-February.

According to Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, Neymar could return in one of Santos’ upcoming derby matches against São Paulo. The first meeting, a Campeonato Paulista clash on January 31, is considered unlikely, while the February 4 Brasileirão Matchday 2 fixture at Vila Belmiro is viewed as the ideal scenario for Neymar to gradually regain match fitness.

Neymar loses key player at Santos

After avoiding relegation and securing qualification for the Copa Sudamericana, Santos’ board has focused on strengthening the squad around Neymar with signings such as Gabriel Barbosa, known as “Gabigol.” However, ahead of the 2026 season, the Peixe suffered a significant setback as one of their top young players completed a move to the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur have officially announced the signing of left back Souza from Santos. The 19-year-old had emerged as one of the club’s brightest prospects and one of the most promising talents in Brazilian soccer, attracting interest from several European sides before the London club finalized the deal for €15 million (approximately $18 million).

