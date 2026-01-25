Pep Guardiola is set to lose a key player as Bernardo Silva targets a European giant after Manchester City departure

Even though Manchester City have made multimillion-dollar investments in midfield, Bernardo Silva has remained one of the team’s most important players. In fact, the Portuguese player is fifth player with more playing time in the current season. However, Pep Guardiola could lose him at the end of the season, as he has not renewed his contract and is looking to leave as a free agent. Given this, the 31-year-old has a major European team as his preferred destination.

According to Diario Sport, Bernardo Silva has decided to leave Manchester City at the end of the season as a free agent. Although José Mourinho’s Benfica is interested in his return, the Portuguese player has informed his agent, Jorge Mendes, that he wants to join Barcelona. However, the Blaugranas are unsure about making a move for the 31-year-old star because they have no plans to sign more midfielders, as they already have Dani Olmo and Fermin Lopez.

Unlike previous seasons, Barcelona hold a solid midfield with Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Marc Casadó, Marc Bernal, Gavi, Fermin, and Dani Olmo. With this in mind, coach Hansi Flick has already covered all the spots in the midfield. Moreover, the Blaugranas must address several needs, such as a left-footed center back, a left winger, and a striker, making the Portuguese star’s arrival a non-priority signing.

Bernardo Silva’s arrival may not be a priority for Barcelona, but that doesn’t mean he’s been completely ruled out. According to Luis Miguel Sanz, the Blaugranas are looking to see how he could fit into their sporting plans, as his potential arrival would mean Marc Casadó or Marc Bernal would have to leave due to a lack of playing time. In addition, Gavi will be in top form in the 2026-27 season, which casts even more doubt on the Portuguese player’s arrival.

Following Kevin De Bruyne’s departure, Pep Guardiola has placed his trust in Bernardo Silva at the base of the midfield. Rather than hurting his performance, this shift has revealed a more complete version of the player. Due to his form, Benfica and Barcelona see his move as a strong possibility. However, another major European side is closely monitoring the potential move for the Portuguese midfielder.

According to reports from Italian media, AC Milan are keeping a close eye on a possible move for Bernardo Silva, with Luka Modrić expected to leave as a free agent at the end of the season. While there have been no concrete advances in negotiations, the Portuguese star is one of the players attracting the most interest within the club’s front office and could become part of future talks. That said, the 31-year-old star is reportedly yet to reach an agreement with any club.