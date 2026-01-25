Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo faces potential squad blow as Al Nassr player reportedly agrees move to SPL title rival

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr.
© Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo is leading Al Nassr through the 2025-26 season with the goal of ending the club’s title drought and lifting the Saudi Pro League trophy. However, the situation could take an unexpected turn for the Portuguese star, as one of his teammates has reportedly agreed to join one of Al Nassr’s direct rivals in the SPL.

According to Saudi outlet Okaz Sports, Al Hilal have finalized an agreement to sign Abdulrahman Ghareeb. The winger has fallen out of favor under head coach Jorge Jesus, and the league leaders have moved to capitalize by targeting one of Al Nassr’s most recognizable Saudi players.

Ghareeb has entered the final year of his contract with Al Nassr during the 2025-26 campaign, allowing Al Hilal to pursue a pre-contract agreement during the current winter transfer window. The move is now pending Al Nassr’s approval, as the club must decide whether to allow him to leave immediately or at the start of next season.

The Saudi international was a regular starter during Cristiano Ronaldo’s early years at the club, but his role has steadily diminished. The arrivals of Otávio, Sadio Mané, Ângelo, and recent signing Kingsley Coman have pushed Ghareeb further down the depth chart, limiting his opportunities in the starting XI.

Abdulrahman Ghareeb of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring against Damac.

Abdulrahman Ghareeb of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring against Damac.

Saudi Pro League regulations require clubs to field a minimum number of domestic players, and Ghareeb had remained a reliable option in that regard. He has contributed five goals and four assists in just 484 minutes across 15 appearances (an average of 32 minutes per match) and even scored in the recent 2-1 win over Damac. While not a cornerstone player, his potential departure would still represent a meaningful loss for Ronaldo’s side.

Cristiano Ronaldo facing major squad shake-up? Al-Nassr reportedly decides fate of two key stars as $2.4bn Saudi Pro League summer looms

What did Jorge Jesus say over transfers?

Following the signings of João Félix, Iñigo Martínez, and Kingsley Coman during the summer transfer window, Al Nassr were widely viewed as title contenders. However, after a strong start to the season, the team slipped from first place and was overtaken by Al Hilal, making reinforcements in January an unlikely scenario.

Addressing the club’s transfer situation after the win over Al Shabab, Jorge Jesus was candid about Al Nassr’s limitations: “I spoke about the winter period. We don’t have any openings for foreign players, and the financial situation at Al Nassr is not good and doesn’t allow it. I hope that one or two, maybe three players can join us.”

In the domestic market, however, Al Nassr have already begun to act. Alongside Ghareeb’s expected departure, the club has secured the signing of 21-year-old Hayder Abdulkareem, who is expected to provide depth in defense, a position that has been weakened by injuries throughout the season.

