Same as Neymar? Star Roberto Firmino could reportedly terminate his contract at SPL’s Al Ahli

The Saudi Pro League has invested billions in contracts and transfer fees as part of its ambitious goal to build a competitive and attractive league. However, after just one and a half years in Saudi Arabia, Roberto Firmino is reportedly considering following Neymar’s lead by terminating his contract with Al Ahli.

Firmino, who joined the club as a free agent from Liverpool, was one of the SPL’s marquee signings aimed at bolstering the league with European stars. However, after Al Ahli secured Brazilian winger Galeno for €50 million from Porto, Firmino was surprisingly dropped from the squad.

This decision has sparked numerous rumors about Firmino’s future. According to Givemesport, Roberto Firmino could terminate his contract at Al Ahli after being left out of their SPL squad, despite his current deal running until June 2026.

This scenario mirrors Neymar‘s situation at Al Hilal, where an injury sidelined him, preventing him from being selected for the SPL squad. Firmino remains eligible to play in the AFC Champions League (same as Neymar), where he notably scored a bicycle kick against Al Sadd.

While players like Riyad Mahrez, Franck Kessie, Edouard Mendy, Ivan Toney, and Gabri Veiga remain central to the team, Firmino has been left out. However, Al Ahli is reportedly keen to retain him at least until the end of the 2024-25 season before reassessing his future.

Arsenal: A potential destination for Firmino?

Givemesport’s Ben Jacobs reports that if Firmino’s contract with Al Ahli is terminated, he could become a viable option for Arsenal in the free agent market. This possibility has emerged as the club deals with long-term injuries to both Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz, leaving the striker position open.

However, Firmino’s departure from Al Ahli remains complicated, and Arsenal is approaching the situation cautiously, particularly when it comes to signing free agents. In Arsenal’s most recent Premier League match, manager Mikel Arteta opted to play Leandro Trossard as a false 9 and gave 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri a spot in the starting lineup, showing his trust in young talent over hasty market moves.