Video: Neymar scores first goal of 2025 in Santos return against Agua Santa

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Neymar of Santos celebrates after scoring the team´s first goal during a match between Santos and Agua Santa as part of Campeonato Paulista 2025 at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on February 16, 2025 in Santos, Brazil.
Neymar of Santos celebrates after scoring the team´s first goal during a match between Santos and Agua Santa as part of Campeonato Paulista 2025 at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on February 16, 2025 in Santos, Brazil.

Neymar has officially returned to Brazilian soccer. After a warm reception at Vila Belmiro in January, the Brazilian star scored his first goal of 2025 with his boyhood club, Santos, in Matchday 10 of the 2025 Campeonato Paulista against Agua Santa.

With Santos dominating the match, Neymar was fouled inside the box, earning his side a penalty. The Brazilian stepped up and, with his trademark run-up, coolly placed the ball into the left corner in the 14th minute, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Neymar made his re-debut earlier this month, but it wasn’t until today that he found the back of the net. The goal against Agua Santa not only marked his first of 2025 but also his first since returning to Santos.

Neymar’s last goal for Santos came on April 17, 2013, meaning it had been 11 years, 9 months, and 28 days (or 4,323 days) since that special moment, before his move to Barcelona later that same year. It came in a 2-0 victory over Flamengo in the first round of the Copa do Brasil.

Neymar has broken his goal-scoring drought and is now focused on ending Santos’ tough run since his return. The team has struggled to secure three points, drawing 1-1 against Botafogo SP, 0-0 against Novorizontino, and suffering a 2-1 defeat against Corinthians.

*Developing story…

