Mauricio Pochettino
Not Messi, Neymar, or Mbappe: USMNT coach Pochettino names the best player he has ever seen

By Dante Gonzalez

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino of the United States waves to fans prior to a game against the Costa Rica at Inter&Co Stadium on January 22, 2025 in Orlando, Florida.
Mauricio Pochettino, the current head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Team, has worked with some of the biggest names in football, including Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe. However, in a recent admission, Pochettino revealed that the best player he has ever coached isn’t one of these global stars, but rather a lesser-known figure who played a key role in his time at Paris Saint-Germain.

During his time at PSG, Pochettino had the privilege of managing a star-studded attacking trio. Despite the global acclaim of Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe, the Argentine manager chose Italian midfielder Marco Verratti as his top pick.

In an interview with Goal, Pochettino was asked to describe various players he’s coached in one word. When it came to Verratti, the Italian midfielder’s name stood out, with Pochettino calling him “the greatest player I’ve seen in my life.” For the other PSG stars, Pochettino described Neymar as a “magician,” Mbappe as a “killer,” and Messi as a “genius.

Poch was also asked about PSG captain Thiago Silva, catalogued as “leader” for him, and some stars he coached in Tottenham, like midfielder Moussa Dembele, giving him a “wow,” and England striker Harry Kane, who got described as “top scorer” by the Argentine.

While many might expect Pochettino to choose one of the famed attackers he worked with, his preference for Verratti may surprise some. However, the Italian midfielder’s consistency and understated impact at PSG have left a lasting impression on Pochettino.

Pochettino’s bitter-sweet PSG tenure

Pochettino’s time at PSG was marked by high expectations, especially regarding the club’s pursuit of the Champions League. Despite managing a team brimming with talent, including the likes of Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe, Pochettino fell short of delivering the coveted European title.

In his 84 games as PSG manager, Pochettino recorded 55 wins, 15 draws, and 14 losses, securing 71% of available points. Though he won three titles, including Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, and the Trophee des Champions, his inability to secure Champions League success ultimately led to his departure.

