Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Saudi Pro League
Comentarios

Karim Benzema reacts to Saudi Pro League Golden Boot race with Cristiano Ronaldo

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Al-Ittihad, led by Benzema, is currently top of the Saudi Pro League, holding a comfortable lead over its rivals.
© YASSER BAKHSHAl-Ittihad, led by Benzema, is currently top of the Saudi Pro League, holding a comfortable lead over its rivals.

Former Real Madrid and France star Karim Benzema, now 37, has prioritized team success over individual accolades in the Saudi Pro League. Benzema, who joined Al-Ittihad in 2023, following Cristiano Ronaldo to the Middle East, has scored 33 goals in 52 appearances, with 15 goals in the Saudi top-flight this season.

This impressive tally places him just one goal behind Ronaldo in the race for the top scorer award. Despite the intense competition with Ronaldo, Benzema has publicly stated his focus is on securing victories for his team.

In an interview with the Saudi Pro League’s official website, Benzema stated: “I want to say something: me, I’m not this guy to think to the score goals, score goals. It’s good to be there with Cristiano but, for me, the more important, it’s to win the game. So, if I can score more goals for my team, I’m happy.”

This declaration highlights his commitment to collective success and his dedication to helping Al-Ittihad achieve their goals. This emphasizes his mature and team-oriented approach to the game, placing team success above individual achievements.

Al-Ittihad’s league dominance and the title race

Al-Ittihad currently leads the Saudi Pro League by four points over Al-Hilal and eight points over Al-Nassr after 20 matches. This strong performance underscores Benzema’s significant contribution to the team’s success and places them in a strong position to win the league title.

Advertisement

The intense competition with Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, featuring other prominent players such as Neymar and Ronaldo, creates a highly competitive and captivating title race that will continue to generate significant excitement.

Benzema’s move to the Saudi Pro League has proven to be highly successful, both for him personally and for the team. His impressive goal-scoring record, combined with Al-Ittihad’s league dominance, reflects his significant contribution to the league. His focus on collective success, despite being engaged in a close competition with Ronaldo, highlights his maturity and commitment to his team.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

Could Sergio Ramos help bring ex-Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema to Monterrey? Liga MX side plots ambitious move

Could Sergio Ramos help bring ex-Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema to Monterrey? Liga MX side plots ambitious move

Liga MX giants Monterrey are looking to make an ambitious move in the transfer market by pursuing French striker Karim Benzema, with the help of his former Real Madrid teammate, Sergio Ramos.

Back to the beginning: Real Madrid’s 2025-26 kits to pay homage to Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema

Back to the beginning: Real Madrid’s 2025-26 kits to pay homage to Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema

While Real Madrid is currently focused on the most important phase of the season, preparations for the 2025-26 campaign are already in full swing. One detail has particularly caught the attention of fans—the new kit designs.

Haaland’s new reported Manchester City salary eclipses Mbappe: How it stacks up against Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema

Haaland’s new reported Manchester City salary eclipses Mbappe: How it stacks up against Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema

Erling Haaland's new Manchester City deal not only ensures his future with the reigning Premier League champions but also propels him into the ranks of the highest-paid athletes in soccer and global sports.

Karim Benzema's potential return to Real Madrid: His dissatisfaction in the Saudi Pro League

Karim Benzema's potential return to Real Madrid: His dissatisfaction in the Saudi Pro League

Karim Benzema has vehemently denied rumors suggesting he will retire before his contract with Al-Ittihad expires in 2026, stating that reports of his unhappiness and plans to retire are "nonsense."

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo