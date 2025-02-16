Karim Benzema reacts to Saudi Pro League Golden Boot race with Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Real Madrid and France star Karim Benzema, now 37, has prioritized team success over individual accolades in the Saudi Pro League. Benzema, who joined Al-Ittihad in 2023, following Cristiano Ronaldo to the Middle East, has scored 33 goals in 52 appearances, with 15 goals in the Saudi top-flight this season.

This impressive tally places him just one goal behind Ronaldo in the race for the top scorer award. Despite the intense competition with Ronaldo, Benzema has publicly stated his focus is on securing victories for his team.

In an interview with the Saudi Pro League’s official website, Benzema stated: “I want to say something: me, I’m not this guy to think to the score goals, score goals. It’s good to be there with Cristiano but, for me, the more important, it’s to win the game. So, if I can score more goals for my team, I’m happy.”

This declaration highlights his commitment to collective success and his dedication to helping Al-Ittihad achieve their goals. This emphasizes his mature and team-oriented approach to the game, placing team success above individual achievements.

Al-Ittihad’s league dominance and the title race

Al-Ittihad currently leads the Saudi Pro League by four points over Al-Hilal and eight points over Al-Nassr after 20 matches. This strong performance underscores Benzema’s significant contribution to the team’s success and places them in a strong position to win the league title.

The intense competition with Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, featuring other prominent players such as Neymar and Ronaldo, creates a highly competitive and captivating title race that will continue to generate significant excitement.

Benzema’s move to the Saudi Pro League has proven to be highly successful, both for him personally and for the team. His impressive goal-scoring record, combined with Al-Ittihad’s league dominance, reflects his significant contribution to the league. His focus on collective success, despite being engaged in a close competition with Ronaldo, highlights his maturity and commitment to his team.