Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool saga reportedly takes an unexpected twist after coach Slot’s honest admission

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Arne Slot and Mohamed Salah.
© Justin Setterfield/Stu Forster/Getty ImagesArne Slot and Mohamed Salah.

The controversy between Mohamed Salah and Arne Slot has captured the attention of millions of fans worldwide, all watching closely to see what happens next for one of soccer’s biggest stars. With uncertainty still surrounding the Liverpool winger’s future, the coach’s latest comments may point toward a different outcome than many expected.

“What I need is a conversation with him, and I think the next time I speak about Mo should be with him and not in here,” Slot said during Friday’s press conference—shared by Liverpool on their official website—ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion.

“I will have a conversation with Mo this morning, and the outcome of that conversation determines how it will look tomorrow,” the coach added. This line marked a significant update, considering Salah’s strong criticism following last week’s match against Leeds United seemed to signal a broken relationship between the two.

“I have no reasons not wanting him to stay,” Slot later said, offering another positive sign that helped cool speculation about a potential departure for the Egyptian winger, who remains under contract with Liverpool through the summer of 2027.

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool

A positive outcome for Liverpool regarding Salah?

The conversation Arne Slot promised to have with the Liverpool star finally took place and, according to reports, produced a satisfying outcome for all sides. “Mohamed Salah is back and has been called up today for tomorrow’s Premier League match against Brighton,” reported Marca.

Report: Mohamed Salah in talks with MLS Western Conference club amid growing Liverpool tensions

Report: Mohamed Salah in talks with MLS Western Conference club amid growing Liverpool tensions

“The decision comes after the player and Arne Slot, the coach, spoke on Friday following the winger’s non-selection for Tuesday’s match against Inter Milan,” added the Spanish outlet. Indeed, after that harsh disciplinary measure, the passing days appear to have cooled tensions, and all signs now point to Salah at least taking a place on the bench for the upcoming match.

Liverpool will lose Salah regardless

Even though Salah’s return is excellent news for Liverpool, it won’t last long. Even if his relationship with Arne Slot fully recovers and the winger regains his undisputed spot in the lineup, the team will still be without him for an extended stretch.

This is because on Monday, Salah will leave England to join Egypt’s national team for preparations ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. The continental tournament will be held in Morocco beginning December 21, forcing many clubs to release their African stars.

Egypt are part of Group B alongside South Africa, Angola, and Zimbabwe. Their debut is set for December 22, with the final group-stage match taking place one week later. The knockout stage begins on January 3, with the final scheduled for January 18. That means Liverpool will be without Salah for anywhere between two and seven matches.

