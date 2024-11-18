FIFA and UEFA have confirmed the continued exclusion of the Russian national football team from international competitions. This decision, stemming from the ongoing war in Ukraine, effectively rules Russia out of the 2026 World Cup.

The British Daily Mail reported that both FIFA and UEFA have upheld their ban on Russian participation in international football. This means that the Russian national team will not be competing in the 2026 World Cup, following their exclusion from Euro 2024.

The ban, originally imposed in February 2022, is a direct response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The decision reflects a broader international condemnation of Russia’s actions and the global sporting community’s stance against aggression and the violation of international norms.

Match TV, a Russian sports broadcaster, confirmed the news by citing safety concerns as the reason for the continued ban. A source stated that FIFA and UEFA haven’t altered their position since the RFU (Russian Football Union) suspension. This statement reiterates the severity of the situation and the lack of any immediate prospect for a change in the foreseeable future.

Long-term implications

The continued ban has significant implications for Russian football. It deprives Russian players of the opportunity to compete at the highest international level and isolates the country’s footballing community from the global sporting world. This prolonged isolation may severely impact the development and growth of Russian football in the long term.

The extension of the ban highlights the deep and multifaceted consequences of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, extending beyond military and political ramifications to impact the global sports community.

The timing of the decision offers little room for a change in Russia’s position in the near future. The ban serves as a powerful symbol of international condemnation and could have long-lasting consequences for Russian football’s international standing.