Manchester United is reportedly open to selling forward Marcus Rashford, according to The Telegraph. The 27-year-old’s significant drop in form last season, coupled with off-field issues, has prompted the club to consider offers.

Following a 30-goal season in 2022-23, Rashford scored only eight goals in all competitions last term.

His form has been further affected by off-field issues, including a disciplinary action in January: he was fined two weeks’ wages for a late-night drinking session in Belfast just two days before calling in sick for training. A previous incident involved being benched for disciplinary reasons on Boxing Day 2022.

These incidents have raised concerns within the club about Rashford’s commitment and focus. The Telegraph reports that he’s been dealing with numerous off-field distractions. While the club is open to selling him, his high wages (£325,000 a week) present a significant hurdle to potential buyers.

Potential destinations

Saudi Arabian clubs and Paris Saint-Germain are mentioned as potential destinations should a move abroad be considered. The sale of Rashford, a homegrown player, would be financially beneficial for Manchester United under UEFA’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, aligning with INEOS’ cost-cutting initiatives since acquiring the club.

Despite the speculation, Rashford still has an opportunity to regain form under new manager Ruben Amorim. He’s already scored three goals under the new manager. He’ll aim to continue his improved form in Thursday’s Europa League match against Viktoria Plzeň.