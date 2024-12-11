The United States is reportedly under consideration by FIFA to host the 2029 Club World Cup. This follows the announcement that the expanded 32-team tournament will be played in the US in 2025.

FIFA is considering awarding the US hosting rights for a second consecutive Club World Cup, according to The Athletic. This follows the organization’s decision to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Last week, FIFA announced a billion-dollar global free-to-air broadcasting deal with DAZN for the 2025 Club World Cup. The Athletic notes that the decision to award the 2029 tournament to the US would still require FIFA Council approval.

US hosting of major football tournaments

Awarding the 2029 Club World Cup to the US would mark the sixth major football tournament hosted in the country in just eight years. This began with this year’s Copa América and includes the 2026 World Cup. The US will also host the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

James Johnson, CEO of Football Australia, expressed interest in bidding for future Club World Cup hosting rights in June 2023: “It’s going to grow over the years,” Johnson told the Sydney Morning Herald. He pointed to FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s experience in growing the UEFA Champions League: “Gianni really grew the Champions League at UEFA; he knows what it takes to make it happen. That one day the best club teams come to our shores would only be good for Australian football. That’s something we could look at, as well as the men’s World Cup.”

Gianni Infantino‘s consideration of the US as host for the 2029 Club World Cup reflects the growing popularity and commercial potential of the tournament. The decision would build upon the success of the 2025 event, establishing the US as a major hub for international football.

While other countries, like Australia, are also expressing interest in hosting major football competitions, the US’s infrastructure and proven ability to stage large-scale sporting events appear to make it a highly favorable choice.