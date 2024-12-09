Manchester United‘s recent struggles, highlighted by a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal, have exposed a need for attacking reinforcements. The club is reportedly considering a move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The loss to Arsenal underscored Manchester United’s attacking deficiencies. While players like Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Højlund, and Joshua Zirkzee have shown promise under manager Ruben Amorim, the team lacks a consistent, prolific goalscorer.

According to reports in Il Mattino, relayed by Napoli Magazine, Manchester United is interested in signing Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian international is currently on loan at Galatasaray, where he has impressed, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in nine league games. This impressive form has attracted significant attention from top European clubs.

Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly interested in Osimhen. His reported €75 million (£62 million) release clause is considered a relatively reasonable price for a player of his caliber.

Napoli’s financial considerations

Napoli is reportedly open to selling Osimhen to raise funds for squad improvements. The club is currently engaged in a tight Serie A title race with Atalanta, sitting two points behind.

Manchester United’s current goal difference of +1 reflects their struggle to score goals consistently. Osimhen’s experience winning the Serie A title with Napoli and his proven ability to score goals at the highest level make him an attractive option. He would provide not only an attacking upgrade but also valuable leadership.

Manchester United’s pursuit of Victor Osimhen is understandable given their need for a prolific striker. The Nigerian international’s impressive goal-scoring record and leadership qualities would significantly enhance their attacking capabilities.

However, securing his signature will depend on the club’s ability to navigate a competitive transfer market and meet Osimhen’s release clause. The January transfer window will be crucial in determining the outcome of this potential move.