Pep Guardiola and Ruben Amorim are set to face off in the first Manchester derby of the 2024-25 Premier League season at the Etihad Stadium, with fans anticipating the beginning of a compelling managerial rivalry. Ahead of Manchester City‘s clash with Manchester United, Guardiola made a bold prediction regarding Amorim’s impact at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils appointed Amorim mid-season to rebuild a team that has struggled to establish a cohesive system and sustain competitiveness. The club’s executives are banking on the 39-year-old replicating the success he achieved with Sporting Lisbon, and Guardiola seems confident he can.

In his pre-match press conference, Guardiola was asked whether Amorim’s influence was already evident in United’s gameplay. The Manchester City manager responded decisively: “Yes, he’s already there. All the patterns, they start to appear. How good the movements everyone do, and the runners, and the pace… He’ll do a good job in United, I’m pretty sure of that. He’ll do it.”

Amorim has already managed six games with United in the last 20 days, a period marked by a packed schedule and mixed results. Despite the turbulence, Guardiola’s public endorsement of Amorim caught many by surprise—not only for praising a rival coach but also for expressing unwavering confidence in his potential.

Sunday’s Manchester derby will mark only the second meeting between the two managers. The first was a resounding 4-1 victory for Guardiola’s City in the Champions League during Amorim’s tenure at Sporting Lisbon. Reflecting on that match, Guardiola said: “The way we played in Lisbon, I’d like to play on Sunday. But, for many reasons, I don’t know if we’ll be able to do it.”

Amorim’s admiration for Guardiola

Both clubs find themselves under pressure heading into the derby. Manchester City is grappling with an injury crisis, having won only one of their last 10 games, while United continues to adapt to Amorim’s tactical approach, which has contributed to several defensive lapses in recent matches. Despite the challenges, the mutual respect between Guardiola and Amorim remains evident.

Before his move to Old Trafford, Amorim revealed his admiration for Guardiola—even if it might unsettle some United supporters. “For me he is the best coach in the world, I know it’s tough for Manchester United fans, and I think Manchester City is the best team in the world,” Amorim told TNT Sports.

Ahead of Sporting Lisbon’s match against Manchester City in the Champions League, Amorim also acknowledged Guardiola’s influence on his own coaching philosophy. “I feel like a better coach. Unfortunately, I feel that Pep Guardiola has also become an even better coach, so the gap remains the same. It’s clear that Pep Guardiola has been an inspiration for many of us coaches, as have others,” the Portuguese coach stated.