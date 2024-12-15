Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti insisted he remains unconcerned following his team’s 3-3 draw with Rayo Vallecano. While acknowledging the mixed feelings surrounding the result, Ancelotti expressed confidence in the team’s overall progress and potential for improvement in 2025.

Ancelotti pointed to last season’s La Liga triumph despite a similar setback against Rayo Vallecano: “Last year, we didn’t win against Rayo away, and we won La Liga.“ This highlights his belief that the team’s current form is not cause for major concern.

Ancelotti expressed optimism for the upcoming year, anticipating a significant improvement once injured players return: “2025 can be a great year for Real Madrid. When all the injured players are back, the team will be much better.” He believes the team is on the right track and continues to develop.

Match recap and performance assessment

Rayo Vallecano took an early lead through Unai López and extended their advantage before halftime through Abdul Mumin. Real Madrid fought back, with goals from Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham (assisted by Rodrygo Goes) evening the score at halftime.

Rodrygo put Real Madrid ahead after the break, but Rayo Vallecano’s Isi Palazón equalized in the 64th minute. Kylian Mbappé was absent through injury, while Vinícius Júnior and Endrick came on as substitutes.

Ancelotti viewed the final score as not reflective of the team’s performance: “It was a complete game, which also included many errors, but I thought we didn’t suffer as much as the final result would suggest. I was much more worried about those draws against Mallorca and Las Palmas. Now we have the attitude and commitment of last year, and that is promising.”

Real Madrid’s upcoming fixtures include the Intercontinental Cup final against Pachuca in Qatar, followed by a match against Sevilla. Ancelotti anticipates a stronger second half of the season, attributing the first half’s inconsistencies to injuries and Mbappé’s integration into the team.