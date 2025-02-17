Ruben Amorim raises concern after nearing ‘relegation season’ milestone at Manchester United

Manchester United’s 2024-25 season has become one of the most turbulent in the Premier League era, beginning with the sacking of Erik ten Hag. Despite a change in leadership, new manager Ruben Amorim has struggled to turn the tide, and his recent setback has brought the club dangerously close to a negative milestone reminiscent of their last relegation season, raising serious concern among fans.

The club’s winter transfer window saw just one new arrival—Patrick Dorgu—leaving United’s squad with little reinforcement to adapt to Amorim’s system, which was so successful at Sporting Lisbon. Amorim’s inability to implement his vision has led to troubling results, and the team’s latest Premier League defeat against Tottenham Hotspur marked a grim milestone in United’s season.

With Sunday’s loss, Manchester United have now accumulated 12 defeats in their first 25 Premier League matches, their highest loss tally since the 1973-74 season, when they recorded 13 defeats. That season, a 1-0 loss to Manchester City confirmed their relegation, the last such occurrence in the club’s history.

Despite the team’s poor run, confidence remains scarce. In their last 12 matches, United have won just 3 games, drawing 1, and suffering 8 defeats. The only teams with worse records are Leicester City (9 losses) and Southampton (10 losses), both of whom currently sit in the relegation zone.

Amorim, who was asked about the possibility of United being dragged into the relegation battle in late December, gave an honest yet worrying response: “I think that it is a possibility. We have to be clear with our fans. It is also my fault. The team is not improving. It is a little bit lost in this moment and it is a bit embarrassing to be Manchester United coach and lose a lot of games.”

Europa League and avoiding relegation: Manchester United’s primary objectives

Although it may seem strange, the Europa League remains a key objective for Manchester United this season. In fact, they are the only team across both the Champions League and Europa League to have advanced to the next stage unbeaten.

In terms of relegation, the club is not yet in immediate danger. Over the past 10 Premier League seasons, the team finishing in 18th place—the last relegation spot—with the most points was Newcastle United, who collected 37 points from 38 games. Currently, Manchester United sit at 29 points from 25 games, 12 points clear of 18th-placed Ipswich Town.

Looking ahead, Manchester United’s focus will be on securing a Europa League victory, which could earn them a Champions League spot and provide a financial boost, while also aiming to avoid further dropping points against teams lower in the table.

