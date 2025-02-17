Trending topics:
Harry Kane out? Bayern Munich could lose star for Champions League game against Celtic due to injury

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich gestures during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Bayern München at BayArena on February 15, 2025 in Leverkusen, Germany.
Since joining Bayern Munich, Harry Kane has quickly established himself as one of the world’s most lethal strikers, winning the Golden Boot for the 2023-24 season. However, concern has surfaced in Germany as Kane faces a race against time to recover from an injury ahead of Bayern’s crucial UEFA Champions League clash with Celtic.

The incident occurred during Bayern’s recent Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen, which ended in a goalless draw. Kane collided with Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie in an aerial challenge, with Hincapie’s shoulder striking Kane in the face. The English striker was immediately brought to the ground and required medical attention.

According to The Athletic, Bayern Munich will make a late call on whether Kane will feature in the second leg against Celtic. As a precaution, Kane was not involved in Monday’s training session, with the club hoping to give him the time needed for full recovery before the game.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany addressed the situation in a press conference, offering a cautious update on Kane’s condition: “It’s nothing bad with Harry, but we’ve not got much time to recover. Sometimes you need an extra day. But we’ll see how Harry feels tomorrow morning. I’m assuming it’s nothing bad,” Kompany said.

Bayern Munich is set to face Scottish side Celtic for the second leg of the Champions League playoffs. Despite the 2-1 victory in the first leg, Bayern’s hopes of progressing to the next round would suffer a significant blow if Kane is unable to play.

Will Kane finally break his title curse?

After years of prolific goal-scoring at Tottenham, Kane joined Bayern Munich in search of the one thing that has eluded him throughout his career: a major title. However, his first season in Germany has already seen the club’s long-standing Bundesliga dominance challenged. Bayer Leverkusen broke Bayern’s streak by winning their first-ever Bundesliga title, adding to Kane’s frustrating luck.

While Bayern were eliminated from the DBF Pokal, their prospects of winning the Bundesliga remain strong, with 17 wins, four draws, and just one defeat from 22 games. They sit comfortably at the top of the table, eight points ahead of second-placed Leverkusen.

Although Bayern is not considered one of the top favorites for the Champions League this season, the club’s rich history and the presence of key players like Kane and Jamal Musiala make them serious contenders. With his eyes set on finally ending his trophy drought, this could be the season Kane breaks his long wait for silverware.

