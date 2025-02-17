Casemiro makes something clear to Ruben Amorim about the lack of minutes at Manchester United

Casemiro‘s move from Real Madrid to Manchester United in 2022 shocked the soccer world, as he left behind a legacy as a UEFA Champions League winner. However, after a promising first year, the Brazilian midfielder has found himself increasingly relegated to the bench. Recently, he made something clear to manager Ruben Amorim about his lack of playing time.

While Casemiro’s early days at United were filled with high performances, his form has since dipped, and he’s been far from the dominant force he once was at Madrid. Under Amorim, the Portuguese coach has made significant changes to the squad, leaving out players who don’t fit his tactical setup, Casemiro among them. When asked by Diario AS about what he needs to do to earn more minutes, Casemiro responded candidly:

“I must continue doing what I’m doing, with a lot of respect and education. Of course, I would like to play more, of course. I don’t know any soccer players who wouldn’t want to play and help. Moreover, I would like to help the club at this moment. I approach things with respect for my teammates and the coaching staff. And above all, respect for United, a club I am very grateful to,” he admitted.

Manchester United are experiencing one of its most challenging seasons, currently sitting in 15th place in the Premier League after 8 wins, 5 draws, and 12 defeats. Despite this, Casemiro is unwilling to give up on the club’s fortunes.

“I have another year and a half left on my contract, and I would like to fulfill it here in Manchester. I am comfortable here, and my family is too,” he admitted. “They have adapted, and we speak English. I’m very grateful to the Old Trafford fans and the club. I’m happy at the club level. Am I happy on the bench? Of course, not. That’s another thing,” he added.

Is Casemiro still part of Amorim’s plans?

During the January transfer window, Casemiro was linked with several clubs, including a potential move to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr. However, no official offers materialized, and the midfielder remained at United, still one of the highest-paid players in the squad.

Furthermore, relegated to the bench, Casemiro was strongly linked with a February move on loan to Brazilian side Flamengo, who offered to cover most of the salary, giving United’s financial sheets a better balance.

Despite his desire for more playing time, Casemiro’s situation seemed unchanged until recent Manchester United injuries to key players like Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, and Toby Collyer, along with illnesses to Leny Yoro and Christian Eriksen. With limited options in midfield, Casemiro was brought into the starting lineup for United’s last match against Tottenham Hotspur. Given the team’s current predicament, it seems likely that he may continue in that role, as Amorim’s options remain scarce.

