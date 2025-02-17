‘I’m still taking pills’: Lionel Messi’s teammate Angel Di Maria makes huge admission after Argentina finals

Alongside Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria has been one of the few players to redeem himself with Argentina after several heartbreaking defeats in major finals. However, the Benfica star recently made a candid admission about the lingering effects of those losses, revealing, “I’m still taking pills.”

After suffering defeats in the 2014 World Cup final and the Copa America finals in 2015 and 2016, Di Maria was often criticized for not replicating his European success with the national team. In an interview with Argentine outlet Infobae, the winger opened up about the emotional toll those losses took, stating:

“Because of that, I’m still taking pills. I was able to lower the dose, I’m much better, but it’s also a bit addictive. It happened a lot to (Carlos) Bilardo (Argentina’s legendary coach), many people said that, but well, I’m much better in that sense. These are things that stay with you, that mark you,” he told journalist Joaquin Alvarez.

Di Maria also discussed how little recognition is given to teams that reach finals but don’t win, lamenting that few remember the teams that fall short: “Who talks about those guys? No one. No one remembers those things. They only remember if you win, and that’s it… I’ve said it many times when we became world champions, when we won the Copa America, I always said those trophies were also for the previous generation.

“Sometimes you need that little bit of luck for everything to change. I will always remember those generations because they taught me a lot, and this generation that helped me achieve what I had always desired. I also learned a lot from them,” Di Maria reflected.

Despite the struggles, Di Maria has cemented his place in Argentina’s footballing history. His goals in three of the last four finals won have helped reshape his image, now standing as one of the country’s most iconic and influential players.

No ‘last dance’ for Di Maria at Argentina?

Ahead of the 2024 Copa America, Di Maria announced his decision to retire from international duty, regardless of the outcome. At Benfica, the winger continues to perform at a high level, with 14 goals and 8 assists in 32 games this season.

When asked about his potential participation in the next World Cup, Di Maria tempered expectations, admitting: “Actually, I don’t know. As we just said, I’m turning 37 now, and like Leo said, it’s about taking it game by game. It’s about seeing how you feel, how your body reacts. I’ve had two relapses of a muscle strain that kept me out for four or five days, and now I’m back again, but my body is struggling.

He also reflected on his decision to retire from the national team, noting that it felt like the right time. “I left the way I wanted to, not knowing whether we would win the Copa America or not, but that was the last thing, and it happened just like that. I told (Lionel) Scaloni on the field, and I asked him, ‘What better way could I leave?‘ He spoke in my ear and said, ‘Stay here.’ And I told him, ‘No, it’s time, I’m done.'”