Barcelona have emerged as a leading contender to secure Manchester United‘s Marcus Rashford on a potential loan for the second half of the 2024-25 season. With less than two weeks left before the transfer window closes, the Spanish club is reportedly nearing an agreement with Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad for the sale of a young prospect, a move that could create the financial flexibility needed to pursue Rashford.

The main hurdle in Barcelona’s pursuit of Rashford has been their fragile financial situation. With the English forward earning a substantial £325,000 weekly salary, the Catalan giants have been searching for a player departure to ease their wage bill and fund the deal. Now, a sudden transfer could provide the breakthrough.

According to Sport, Al Ittihad is in advanced negotiations with Barcelona to acquire 20-year-old Unai Hernandez, currently part of Barca Athletic (the club’s B team). The transfer fee is reportedly in the range of €5-6 million, potentially providing the financial foundation needed to push for Rashford.

While Unai Hernandez was considered a promising talent, he has yet to make his first-team debut for Barcelona. After participating in the preseason under Xavi Hernandez, he was later deemed surplus to requirements by new coach Hansi Flick, who relegated him to the B team, currently competing in Spain’s third division.

Eager to finalize his move to Al Ittihad, Hernandez was absent from Barca Athletic’s recent match against Ourense. Head coach Albert Sanchez addressed the situation, hinting at the midfielder’s imminent departure: “He was of no use to us today. A player who isn’t mentally focused on the team doesn’t contribute anything,” Sanchez said of Hernández, who has scored 9 goals and provided 3 assists this season.

Barcelona: Rashford’s last viable option

With AC Milan opting to sign Kyle Walker, Saudi Pro League clubs out of contention, and Borussia Dortmund backing out, Barcelona has become the most realistic destination for Marcus Rashford on loan. The forward, who has fallen out of favor under Ruben Amorim at Manchester United, appears set for a move away to reignite his season.

As ESPN reports, Barcelona is keen on signing Rashford but must first address their financial limitations. Several potential exits have been ruled out, including Ansu Fati, who is reluctant to leave, and defender Eric García, whose winning goal against Benfica in the Champions League appears to have cemented his place in the squad.

To secure Rashford on loan, Barcelona would need to cover half of his annual salary, estimated at €9-10 million for the remainder of the season. With all parties—including Rashford and both clubs—eager to reach an agreement, the potential sale of Unai Hernandez to Al Ittihad could be the key to making the deal a reality.