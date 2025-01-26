Since joining Manchester United in the summer of 2022 from Ajax for a $100M transfer fee, Antony has struggled to find his footing in the Premier League. To provide the winger with more playing time and opportunities to rebuild his form, Manchester United arranged a loan move to Real Betis, reportedly including a “penalty” clause in the agreement.

Despite initially being a regular under Erik ten Hag, Antony gradually fell out of favor, spending most of the season as an unused substitute. Even after Ruben Amorim took over as manager and handed him more opportunities, the Brazilian forward couldn’t rediscover his best form. In light of this, United decided a loan move abroad was the best option to ensure Antony gets the minutes he needs, a decision seemingly reinforced by the clause in his loan contract.

According to The Mirror, Manchester United included a financial penalty clause in the deal with Real Betis. The clause reportedly stipulates that the Spanish club will face a monetary penalty if Antony fails to meet a minimum number of appearances or minutes during his loan spell.

While the exact financial terms of the penalty have not been disclosed, this measure underscores Manchester United’s intent to prioritize Antony’s development by guaranteeing he gets adequate playing time after a difficult first half of the 2024-25 season.

The winger managed only 407 minutes across 14 appearances during the season, averaging just 29 minutes per game. Antony’s lone goal this season came against third-division side Barnsley in the FA Cup. The move to Real Betis offers a fresh start for the 24-year-old as he looks to revive his career in a team that is expected to provide consistent opportunities.

Ruben Amorim’s reluctance to sell

Since his appointment in November, Ruben Amorim has sparked conversations regarding his vision for Manchester United. While questions were raised about how he would adapt his preferred 3-4-3 system to the current roster, the Portuguese manager initially appeared reluctant to offload players, especially during his early months at the club.

Speaking ahead of United’s FA Cup match against Arsenal, Amorim expressed his desire to retain the squad’s core: “I don’t remember saying that I want new players. What I said is that the profile of this system is different… Our idea is to keep the best players, and the players that we build for this club. We’ll see, but I’m very happy and I really like our players.”

Despite Amorim’s initial stance, Antony’s departure leaves a gap in the squad, particularly on the right wing. Amad Diallo is now the only natural option in that position, raising concerns about squad depth as the season progresses. Furthermore, rumors surrounding Alejandro Garnacho’s potential departure could exacerbate these issues, leaving Amorim’s attacking options even thinner.