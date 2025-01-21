Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim reportedly damaged a television in the team’s dressing room following their 3-1 defeat to Brighton. The Portuguese manager’s anger stemmed from the team’s lackluster performance, marking their sixth home defeat of the season.

Amorim‘s post-match reaction involved a verbal tirade directed at his underperforming players. According to The Athletic, citing sources familiar with the incident, this verbal outburst escalated into physical frustration, resulting in damage to a television screen used for tactical displays. The source reports that the damage “will require fixing.”

Amorim’s behavior was reportedly unusual. He typically avoids immediate post-match feedback, preferring to conduct his analysis the following day. However, the intensity of his disappointment following the Brighton defeat led to an uncharacteristic outburst that surprised the players.

When contacted by Express Sport, Manchester United declined to comment on the incident. The club has until their upcoming match against Rangers to repair the damage. However, the incident has raised questions about the team’s atmosphere.

A troubled team?

The alleged incident underscores the underlying tension within the Manchester United squad, currently languishing in 13th place in the Premier League. Players like Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho have fallen out of favor under Amorim, and the manager has been attempting to address indiscipline.

The situation hasn’t improved since the dismissal of Erik ten Hag. Amorim’s assessment of his team as “the worst team in United’s history” highlights the gravity of the current situation. The team’s recent record of two wins in their last 10 league matches is a significant factor in this assessment.

The upcoming matches against Rangers and Fulham will be critical in determining the manager’s continued tenure and the club’s efforts to turn the season around. The incident is a major talking point within the media.