FC Barcelona has navigated a turbulent period recently, facing significant financial challenges. The delayed arrival of funds from the sale of Camp Nou VIP boxes forced them to stretch their financial limits to secure Dani Olmo and Pau Victor. Now, these same funds could enable them to make a major signing from the Premier League.

With the January transfer window nearing its close, reports from England suggest that Barcelona is leading the race to sign Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford. Rashford has expressed a desire to leave United and play under Hansi Flick at Barcelona, but negotiations will be complex.

While Barcelona has secured the necessary funds, president Joan Laporta is determined to avoid repeating past financial mistakes that led the club into serious debt.

According to David Ornstein, Barcelona aims to “move players before potentially adding new players to the squad.” Rashford’s reported £325,000 weekly salary at Manchester United will undoubtedly be a key factor in the negotiations. Transfermarkt currently values Rashford at €55 million, although his value has reached €85 million in the past.

A style fit for Flick?

Rashford’s style could complement Barcelona’s current attacking lineup. While the club already boasts one of Europe’s most prolific attacking trios (Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Yamal), their depth in attack is less strong. Rashford’s style of play adapts well to Flick’s fast-paced attacking soccer. Although he might have some weaknesses in defensive areas, he’s capable of making a significant contribution under Flick’s management.

A move to Barcelona could offer Rashford a fresh start after a long and successful spell at Old Trafford. He has over 400 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 138 goals and providing 63 assists.

However, his lack of playing time since December raises additional questions about his situation at Manchester United. This potentially provides an impetus for a change in environment and playing time.

Barcelona must decide whether to pursue Rashford before the January transfer window closes or maintain their current squad for the remainder of the season. The financial implications, along with the tactical fit and Rashford’s own ambitions, will all play a crucial role in shaping Barcelona’s decision. This decision will also influence the overall strategy of the club and their level of competitiveness for the rest of the season.