Many different aspects of Paris Saint-Germain’s operations are the subject of ongoing investigations. To start, the French government is looking into the Neymar deal for potential political meddling.

The attention has now turned to their purported efforts to influence the 2021 Ballon d’Or win for Lionel Messi. Paris Prosecutor’s Office investigators have charged two persons so far; one of them is Nasser Al-Khelaiffi, president of the club. Their inquiry started in 2022.

Ex-PSG director Jean-Martial Ribes is facing accusations of corruption and influence peddling, according to a report by Le Monde. It is reported that he offered tickets and other club-related favors to journalists, legislators, and other public authorities.

One example of this favor was the removal of a discriminatory article from France Football’s sister newspaper, L’Equipe. It came to light how Al-Khelaiffi had taken bribes in exchange for Javier Pastore’s 2010 signing.

Neymar continues to be a controversial figure for PSG

What does Pascal Ferre have to do with PSG?

There is also the character of Pascal Ferre. He is a journalist from France who oversaw the production of the Ballon d’Or and served as editor-in-chief of the influential daily France Football.

At Paris Saint-Germain, he is now a member of the communications team. Furthermore, he investigates the events leading up to the current moment in that location. Although the Parisian team is still under investigation, some behaviors that were revealed point straight to them.

This out-of-the-ordinary impact on the press, and more specifically France Football is the major emphasis. Allegedly, the Qatari government bought Ferre a business-class ticket and an invitation to a 2020 Champions League match vs Borussia Dortmund. Interestingly, the clash was held behind closed doors.

What are PSG under investigation for?

The inquiry delves further than this apparent link to the media to discuss the Ballon d’Or and the pressures exerted upon it, which are now strictly legal. In light of this favorable treatment, rumors about Messi’s potential effect on the 2021 Ballon d’Or have been circulating openly.

In fact, the Argentine’s shocking move from Barcelona to the French capital in 2021 took many aback. He won his ninth Ballon d’Or prize not long after, becoming the first PSG player to do so. But new rumors suggest the Paris club may have had a hand in this triumph, Mediapart adds.

Messi’s Ballon D’Or win may have been influenced by heavy lobbying

Reportedly, when Messi was a member of the Parisian squad, they attempted to persuade Pascal Ferre so that Messi would have the trophy. When a member of their team wins an award, it may do wonders for the club’s reputation and the money they get from advertising.

Pascal Ferre has also faced controversies in the past regarding the Ballon d’Or. Cristiano Ronaldo even went so far as to accuse him of circulating rumours about his goal of surpassing Lionel Messi in the Ballon d’Or race.

In an unexpected comment made by Ferre in the days leading up to the 2021 event, he revealed that “Ronaldo has only one ambition, and that is to retire with more Ballons d’Or than Messi.” According to him, the Portuguese had told him about this wish. But Cristiano vehemently denied Ferre’s assertions a few of days later.

