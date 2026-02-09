Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Karim Benzema: Al Nassr star’s $246M salary compared to Al Hilal’s new signing

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a new two-year contract with Al Nassr in June 2025, maintaining his status as the highest-paid athlete in the world, not just in soccer. With an annual salary of $246 million, and with Karim Benzema emerging as the Saudi Pro League’s other marquee star, questions have surfaced over whether Benzema’s move to Al Hilal brings him anywhere close to the Portuguese legend’s earnings.

After Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in 2022, Benzema followed a similar path by committing to Saudi Arabia’s football expansion project. Fresh off winning the Ballon d’Or with Real Madrid, the French striker completed his move to Al Ittihad in June 2023. Since then, the former teammates have faced each other multiple times, often sharing moments that reflected on their years together in Spain.

Across all competitions, including the Saudi Pro League, King’s Cup and Saudi Super Cup, Ronaldo and Benzema have met on the pitch on six occasions. Notably, the head-to-head record is evenly split, with three wins apiece. Benzema has contributed three goals and one assist in those matches, while Ronaldo has scored four goals and added one assist.

Both stars were central figures in a controversial episode during the January 2025 transfer window. Benzema, whose contract with Al Ittihad was set to expire at the end of the season, was reportedly offered a renewal without a guaranteed base salary, relying instead on image-rights compensation. The proposal created tension between player and club, prompting Benzema to seek clarity on his future.

Al Hilal quickly emerged as the leading contender to sign Benzema, meeting his financial expectations. Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly attempted to block the move as a form of protest toward the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), citing Al Nassr’s lack of investment. Despite those efforts, Benzema completed the transfer, making an immediate impact by scoring a hat trick and providing an assist on his debut.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema’s salaries

Cristiano Ronaldo’s initial contract with Al Nassr in 2022 was already among the most lucrative deals in sports history, and his renewed agreement has raised the bar even further. According to Capology, a website specializing in soccer finances, Ronaldo’s current gross salary stands at $246,144,520 per year, with bonuses of up to $50,551,754, bringing his total annual earnings to nearly $297 million.

Karim Benzema, meanwhile, has received a significant salary increase with his move to Al Hilal, though he remains well behind Ronaldo. His new contract reportedly includes a base gross salary of $144,627,622, with performance bonuses of up to $36,153,953, totaling approximately $180,781,575 per year.

Benzema’s previous deal with Al Ittihad was valued at roughly $59 million annually, according to Capology, a substantial gap compared to his new contract with Al Hilal, which runs through June 2027. While both players are expected to serve as ambassadors for the 2034 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to stand alone as the highest-paid figure in Saudi Arabian soccer.

