Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Comparisons
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Karim Benzema: Al Nassr star’s $246M salary compared to Al Hilal’s new signing

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Karim Benzema of Al Hilal and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesKarim Benzema of Al Hilal and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a new two-year contract with Al Nassr in June 2025, maintaining his status as the highest-paid athlete in the world, not just in soccer. With an annual salary of $246 million, and with Karim Benzema emerging as the Saudi Pro League’s other marquee star, questions have surfaced over whether Benzema’s move to Al Hilal brings him anywhere close to the Portuguese legend’s earnings.

After Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in 2022, Benzema followed a similar path by committing to Saudi Arabia’s football expansion project. Fresh off winning the Ballon d’Or with Real Madrid, the French striker completed his move to Al Ittihad in June 2023. Since then, the former teammates have faced each other multiple times, often sharing moments that reflected on their years together in Spain.

Across all competitions, including the Saudi Pro League, King’s Cup and Saudi Super Cup, Ronaldo and Benzema have met on the pitch on six occasions. Notably, the head-to-head record is evenly split, with three wins apiece. Benzema has contributed three goals and one assist in those matches, while Ronaldo has scored four goals and added one assist.

Both stars were central figures in a controversial episode during the January 2025 transfer window. Benzema, whose contract with Al Ittihad was set to expire at the end of the season, was reportedly offered a renewal without a guaranteed base salary, relying instead on image-rights compensation. The proposal created tension between player and club, prompting Benzema to seek clarity on his future.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Karim Benzema of Al Ittihad talk prior the Saudi Pro League match.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Karim Benzema of Al Ittihad talk prior the Saudi Pro League match.

Al Hilal quickly emerged as the leading contender to sign Benzema, meeting his financial expectations. Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly attempted to block the move as a form of protest toward the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), citing Al Nassr’s lack of investment. Despite those efforts, Benzema completed the transfer, making an immediate impact by scoring a hat trick and providing an assist on his debut.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo could be surpassed by current Real Madrid star, says coach and former teammate Arbeloa

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo could be surpassed by current Real Madrid star, says coach and former teammate Arbeloa

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema’s salaries

Cristiano Ronaldo’s initial contract with Al Nassr in 2022 was already among the most lucrative deals in sports history, and his renewed agreement has raised the bar even further. According to Capology, a website specializing in soccer finances, Ronaldo’s current gross salary stands at $246,144,520 per year, with bonuses of up to $50,551,754, bringing his total annual earnings to nearly $297 million.

Karim Benzema, meanwhile, has received a significant salary increase with his move to Al Hilal, though he remains well behind Ronaldo. His new contract reportedly includes a base gross salary of $144,627,622, with performance bonuses of up to $36,153,953, totaling approximately $180,781,575 per year.

Benzema’s previous deal with Al Ittihad was valued at roughly $59 million annually, according to Capology, a substantial gap compared to his new contract with Al Hilal, which runs through June 2027. While both players are expected to serve as ambassadors for the 2034 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to stand alone as the highest-paid figure in Saudi Arabian soccer.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo’s return date for Al Nassr after SPL boycott reportedly revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return date for Al Nassr after SPL boycott reportedly revealed

After reaching an agreement with the PIF, Cristiano Ronaldo's return date with Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League has been reportedly revealed.

Cristiano Ronaldo under fire as Saudi Pro League threatens to hit back with possible fine: What sanctions could Al-Nassr’s captain face if he continues boycott?

Cristiano Ronaldo under fire as Saudi Pro League threatens to hit back with possible fine: What sanctions could Al-Nassr’s captain face if he continues boycott?

The 41-year-old superstar, who joined Al-Nassr in early 2023, has found himself at the center of a growing controversy, one that could see him facing potential disciplinary action.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s boycott sparks 2026 chain reaction: Al-Nassr hit by fresh storm as Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad file bizarre complaint regarding Abdullah Al-Hamdan

Cristiano Ronaldo’s boycott sparks 2026 chain reaction: Al-Nassr hit by fresh storm as Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad file bizarre complaint regarding Abdullah Al-Hamdan

Cristiano Ronaldo may have been missing from the pitch once again, but his shadow loomed large as Al-Nassr navigated another turbulent night.

Weston McKennie’s future is up for grabs as Juventus star draws strong interest across Serie A in a free agent move

Weston McKennie’s future is up for grabs as Juventus star draws strong interest across Serie A in a free agent move

After shining at Juventus, Weston McKennie’s future has emerged as a major uncertainty. Amid delays in securing a contract renewal for the USMNT star, several Serie A clubs are reportedly monitoring his situation, with an eye on a potential free-agent move.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo