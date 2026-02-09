Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
AC Milan
Comments

AC Milan make key decision on Christian Pulisic’s injury ahead of upcoming Serie A match vs. Pisa

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic of AC Milan.
© Alessandro Sabattini/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan.

Christian Pulisic’s 2025-26 season has taken a significant turn in recent days, not only due to a dip in form but also because of the fitness issues he has been dealing with in recent weeks. With the club focused on getting one of its key players back to full strength ahead of the next Serie A match against Pisa, AC Milan have made an important decision regarding the USMNT star’s recovery.

Prior to last week’s match against Bologna, head coach Massimiliano Allegri addressed Pulisic’s condition, which ultimately sidelined him from the matchday squad for the first time since the game against Lazio in November. “Pulisic has bursitis that’s bothering him,” the Italian coach admitted in his pre-match press conference, adding that the club hoped to get him “back on track in the coming days.

With the match against Como postponed, Milan, and Pulisic in particular, were given an additional week of rest before their next Serie A fixture. Taking advantage of the brief pause in the schedule, the Rossoneri made a key decision to better assess the condition of one of their most influential players.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Christian Pulisic has been placed on an individualized training program with the aim of having him available for the upcoming league match. While the rest of the Milan squad returned to training on Monday, Pulisic, along with Alexis Saelemaekers, who is also nursing an injury, trained separately on Sunday and then completed a double training session on Monday.

Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan.

Milan’s next match is scheduled for Friday, February 13, when they travel to face Pisa on Matchday 25 of the 2025-26 Serie A season. The Rossoneri currently sit second in the table with 50 points, while league leaders Inter Milan, who have played one additional game, hold 58. The coaching staff’s objective is to reintegrate both Pulisic and Saelemaekers into full team training by the middle of next week, though their availability for the match remains uncertain.

Advertisement
Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly take decisive steps to signing a young striker for the 2026-27 season

see also

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly take decisive steps to signing a young striker for the 2026-27 season

Why did AC Milan not play during the weekend?

Originally scheduled for February 8, the Serie A clash between AC Milan and Como drew attention in recent months amid speculation that the match could be moved to Perth, Australia. Although that proposal was ultimately rejected in December, questions remained as to why Milan were the only club not in action last weekend while the rest of the league played Matchday 24.

San Siro was set to host the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games on February 7, leaving the stadium unavailable and not in suitable condition to stage the match. As a result, the idea of moving the game abroad was explored before being dismissed. The Milan-Como fixture will now be played at San Siro, having been rescheduled for Wednesday, February 18.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly take decisive steps to signing a young striker for the 2026-27 season

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly take decisive steps to signing a young striker for the 2026-27 season

AC Milan have managed to remain quite competitive in Serie A, despite their clear offensive problems. In order to boost their performance in the 2026-27 season, they aims to reinforce Christian Pulisic's offense with a young striker, taking decisive steps to secure his arrival.

Christian Pulisic’s future remains uncertain as AC Milan star reportedly draws Premier League interest amid stalled renewal

Christian Pulisic’s future remains uncertain as AC Milan star reportedly draws Premier League interest amid stalled renewal

Christian Pulisic has established himself as one of AC Milan’s top players, emerging as an undisputed leader of the attack. However, his delayed contract renewal is reportedly attracting interest from a Premier League team ahead of the 2026–27 season.

Christian Pulisic writes more history: Milan among just three clubs across Europe’s top leagues with jaw-dropping record

Christian Pulisic writes more history: Milan among just three clubs across Europe’s top leagues with jaw-dropping record

In a season defined by relentless schedules, mounting pressure, and tactical evolution across the continent, Christian Pulisic has become a central figure in one of European soccer’s most remarkable campaigns.

Erling Haaland makes bold claim amid Golden Boot race with Mbappé, Kane: ‘I haven’t scored enough goals’

Erling Haaland makes bold claim amid Golden Boot race with Mbappé, Kane: ‘I haven’t scored enough goals’

After scoring against Liverpool and making his way back to the 2025-26 Golden Boot race with Kylian Mbappé and Harry Kane, Erling Haaland made a bold claim over his goalscoring form: "I haven’t scored enough goals."

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo