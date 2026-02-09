AC Milan make key decision on Christian Pulisic’s injury ahead of upcoming Serie A match vs. Pisa

Christian Pulisic’s 2025-26 season has taken a significant turn in recent days, not only due to a dip in form but also because of the fitness issues he has been dealing with in recent weeks. With the club focused on getting one of its key players back to full strength ahead of the next Serie A match against Pisa, AC Milan have made an important decision regarding the USMNT star’s recovery.

Prior to last week’s match against Bologna, head coach Massimiliano Allegri addressed Pulisic’s condition, which ultimately sidelined him from the matchday squad for the first time since the game against Lazio in November. “Pulisic has bursitis that’s bothering him,” the Italian coach admitted in his pre-match press conference, adding that the club hoped to get him “back on track in the coming days.“

With the match against Como postponed, Milan, and Pulisic in particular, were given an additional week of rest before their next Serie A fixture. Taking advantage of the brief pause in the schedule, the Rossoneri made a key decision to better assess the condition of one of their most influential players.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Christian Pulisic has been placed on an individualized training program with the aim of having him available for the upcoming league match. While the rest of the Milan squad returned to training on Monday, Pulisic, along with Alexis Saelemaekers, who is also nursing an injury, trained separately on Sunday and then completed a double training session on Monday.

Milan’s next match is scheduled for Friday, February 13, when they travel to face Pisa on Matchday 25 of the 2025-26 Serie A season. The Rossoneri currently sit second in the table with 50 points, while league leaders Inter Milan, who have played one additional game, hold 58. The coaching staff’s objective is to reintegrate both Pulisic and Saelemaekers into full team training by the middle of next week, though their availability for the match remains uncertain.

Why did AC Milan not play during the weekend?

Originally scheduled for February 8, the Serie A clash between AC Milan and Como drew attention in recent months amid speculation that the match could be moved to Perth, Australia. Although that proposal was ultimately rejected in December, questions remained as to why Milan were the only club not in action last weekend while the rest of the league played Matchday 24.

San Siro was set to host the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games on February 7, leaving the stadium unavailable and not in suitable condition to stage the match. As a result, the idea of moving the game abroad was explored before being dismissed. The Milan-Como fixture will now be played at San Siro, having been rescheduled for Wednesday, February 18.