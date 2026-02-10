How to watch Tigres UANL vs Forge in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Tigres UANL vs Forge on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Tigres UANL vs Forge WHAT CONCACAF Champions Cup WHEN 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT • Tuesday, February 10, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Tubi, TUDN and ViX STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

The first leg went nothing like the script, turning into a tight, tactical stalemate that ended scoreless and left the series completely undecided. Tigres UANL couldn’t find a breakthrough on the road and now return home with the advantage of familiar surroundings, where a win would seal progression.

Forge FC, on the other hand, head into hostile territory with a rare chance to pull off a statement result and advance. With everything riding on one match, this decisive leg is one you won’t want to miss.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch Tigres UANL vs Forge and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

