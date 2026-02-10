Christian Pulisic’s long-term future secured with new plan? Milan expects $77m boost in summer 2026 ahead of likely UEFA Champions League return

Christian Pulisic has quickly become one of the central pillars of Milan’s modern project, symbolizing the club’s renewed ambition to compete at the top of European soccer. With a likely return to the UEFA Champions League on the horizon, Milan’s management is already laying the groundwork for a crucial transfer window that could shape the next phase of the Rossoneri’s evolution.

Behind the scenes, financial planning is intensifying, with the club quietly preparing a significant budget boost that could reinforce Massimiliano Allegri’s squad and secure long-term stability around key players like Pulisic. While the Champions League alone will bring a financial windfall, Milan is exploring additional ways to expand their spending power—and a major update has emerged regarding its strategy.

The Rossoneri’s long-term planning has taken on added urgency as they push toward a return to Europe’s elite competition. The club currently sits in a strong position domestically, making Champions League qualification increasingly likely. That alone would provide a substantial financial injection, but the Rossoneri are looking beyond UEFA revenue streams.

According to Tuttosport, the club’s financial foundations for next season are already being laid, with a significant influx of funds expected from player sales tied to loan agreements. This budget could prove decisive in strengthening the squad around established stars such as Pulisic, while also targeting a top-tier striker and an experienced defender.

General view inside San Siro stadium.

How Milan could raise around $77 million

The mystery surrounding Milan’s expected $77 million windfall lies in a carefully constructed network of loan deals with conditional obligations and options to buy. In total, up to six players currently out on loan could be sold permanently, generating a massive cash injection for the club.

One of the most significant deals involves Alex Jimenez, whose move to Bournemouth has already been confirmed as permanent. Reports from Sky Italia and Fabrizio Romano state that the obligation to buy was triggered after performance-related conditions were met. The deal is worth around $21 million plus $5.5 million in bonuses, though Real Madrid will receive 50% of the fee due to a sell-on clause.

Alvaro Morata’s situation is also expected to bring funds to San Siro. His loan at Como includes a conditional obligation to buy, and La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Milan anticipates receiving around $16.5 million for the Spanish striker. In addition, Samuel Chukwueze’s loan spell at Fulham has been another positive development. If the Premier League side exercises its option to buy, the Serie A giant would receive around $26.5 million, reflecting strong performances in England.

Samuel Chukwueze of AC Milan celebrates with his team-mates Christian Pulisic and Alvaro Morata

Lorenzo Colombo’s loan to Genoa includes a conditional obligation to buy for roughly $11 million, contingent on performance benchmarks and survival in Serie A—conditions he is close to meeting after scoring six goals in 24 appearances. Then there is Tommaso Pobega, who is expected to join Bologna permanently for about $7.7 million, while Filippo Terracciano could move to Cremonese for $3.8 million, provided they avoid relegation.

If all these deals are finalized, Milan could generate more than $77 million in transfer revenue, creating a significant financial buffer for the summer 2026 market.

Additional revenue and complex cases

Beyond the core group of loanees, Milan also has potential income tied to other players, although these deals appear less certain. Yunus Musah’s loan to Atalanta includes a $22.5 million option to buy, though his limited playing time may reduce the likelihood of a permanent transfer.

Ismael Bennacer’s loan to Dinamo Zagreb includes a $11 million purchase option, with the Croatian club covering a portion of his salary. While these deals are not guaranteed, they represent further upside for the team’s financial strategy. Calciomercato also notes that if every buy-out clause were activated, Milan could collect as much as $103 million, with roughly two-thirds already considered realistic.

Yunus Musah of AC Milan in action

What this means for Pulisic and his future

The potential return to the Champions League will further strengthen Milan’s finances, but the club is not relying solely on UEFA prize money. The strategy of monetizing loaned-out players is part of a broader squad overhaul, with around 55% of the current roster reshaped compared to last season.

For Pulisic, this financial strategy signals the club’s commitment to building a competitive project around him and other key figures. The American winger has already become a central figure in the squad, and the club’s willingness to plan a major investment window underscores their belief in the current core.