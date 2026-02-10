Two World Cup-winning Argentina stars from the Premier League reportedly targeted by Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s disappointing performance this season will undoubtedly have consequences going forward. Despite still facing the decisive stages of La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, the Spanish club is already considering its future options, with two Argentina World Cup winners currently excelling in the Premier League emerging as reported targets.

“It is well known that Real Madrid are looking for a center back for next season, and in recent months several names have already surfaced as potential options. The latest to join that long list is current Tottenham defender Cristian Gabriel Romero, 27,” Mundo Deportivo reported on Tuesday.

The Argentine center back is a key figure for Spurs and is, in fact, the club’s captain. However, he has made headlines this season due to controversies with club executives, as well as for hurting his team by receiving a red card just 29 minutes into last weekend’s match against Manchester United.

This is not the first time Cuti Romero has been linked with a move to a Spanish giant. Last summer, Atletico Madrid were close to signing him, while in recent weeks he has also been mentioned as an option for Barcelona. The Catalan club, like Real Madrid, is searching for a top-level center back, and the Argentine fits that profile.

Ramon Sosa of Paraguay kicks the ball against Cristian Romero and Alexis Mac Allister of Argentina.

Alexis Mac Allister could also be an option for Real Madrid

Cristian Romero is not the only Argentine player who could leave the Premier League next summer to move to La Liga. “Mac Allister is one of the midfielders who has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid,” Diario AS reported. The Liverpool midfielder has delivered outstanding performances in recent seasons in England, fueling speculation about his future.

However, Alexis’ father and agent urged caution when addressing those rumors. “I have to be cautious. He is playing for Liverpool right now. In the future, if the opportunity arises and it is appropriate, he will have to make his own decisions,” Carlos Mac Allister said, according to Diario AS. “What I can say for now is that Alexis is focused on Liverpool and the current season. Alexis is very happy and comfortable at Liverpool.”

Romero and Mac Allister face a major challenge ahead

Regardless of what happens with their respective club careers, Cristian Romero and Alexis Mac Allister currently have a major challenge ahead: defending the title Argentina won at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Argentina will arrive at the 2026 World Cup in North America as one of the favorites to lift the trophy, based on their recent success and on a generation of players that blends youth, experience, and talent. That group also includes Enzo Fernandez, another star linked to Real Madrid in recent rumors, along with Paris Saint-Germain.

