Christian Pulisic inches closer to injury return as Milan weighs USMNT star’s fitness: Will he be fit enough to play against Pisa in Serie A?

Christian Pulisic remains one of the most closely monitored figures at Milan, and his recovery status has become a central storyline ahead of the upcoming clash with Pisa. With the decisive phase of the season approaching, every fitness update carries major implications for Massimiliano Allegri and his plans, especially as Milan’s attack continues to battle physical setbacks.

The American star has been sidelined recently, sparking concerns among fans and analysts alike. But as Milan returns to training and prepares for a critical away fixture, the mood at Milanello has shifted toward cautious optimism. Behind the scenes, medical staff, coaches, and players are working to ensure the squad regains full strength at a crucial juncture in the campaign.

The Rossoneri’s offensive department has been plagued by injuries and fitness issues, leaving Allegri with limited options. Christopher Nkunku is currently the only forward guaranteed to be available for the Serie A trip to Pisa, while Rafael Leao continues to manage an ongoing adductor problem.

Leao’s condition has been carefully monitored, with the club keen to avoid complications such as pubalgia. Although he has returned to group training, his physical condition remains a concern, especially after being left unused in the recent match against Bologna.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal with Rafael Leao.

Niclas Fullkrug remains another option, though he is expected to be used as an impact substitute rather than a starter. Meanwhile, Alexis Saelemaekers’ recovery is progressing, but the Belgian is unlikely to be risked in Tuscany, with a return more likely in the rescheduled match against Como.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Pulisic be called up?

The biggest question mark heading into the Pisa fixture revolves around Pulisic’s availability. The American winger has been working separately due to bursitis in his iliopsoas, but reports suggest his condition is improving rapidly. As preparations intensified at Milanello, Allegri and his staff closely monitored the American’s progress, weighing the risks of rushing him back against the need for creativity and dynamism in attack.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, “Pulisic trained separately but is expected to rejoin full training today or tomorrow, with the inflammation almost over.” Further confirmation came from Tuttosport, which suggested that the 27-year-old could be included in the squad: “Pulisic is OK, he’ll be on the bench in Pisa.”

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan warms up before the Serie A match.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This means Pulisic is expected to be called up for the match, although he may not start and is unlikely to be at full fitness. Allegri has made it clear that he does not want to take unnecessary risks, preferring to manage the winger’s workload carefully.

Allegri’s cautious approach and what Pulisic’s return would mean for Milan

Despite the encouraging signs, Allegri remains cautious. The coach has repeatedly emphasized the importance of long-term fitness over short-term gains, especially with the decisive part of the season approaching.

Pulisic’s return, even in a limited role, would provide a significant boost. His creativity, pressing, and attacking versatility are crucial elements in Milan’s tactical structure, and his absence has been felt in recent weeks. Although he may not be at peak condition, his presence in the squad would offer Allegri an important tactical weapon, particularly in the second half of matches, where his pace and dribbling can change the tempo.

Advertisement