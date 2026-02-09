Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

From being Lionel Messi’s heir to an uncertain future: Hansi Flick reportedly opts to sell Barcelona player for 2026-27

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona shows his dejection during the La Liga game.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of FC Barcelona shows his dejection during the La Liga game.

Hansi Flick has managed to elevate Barcelona into one of the best teams in the world, turning around a difficult start to the season. While there are still plenty of matches ahead, the coach is already planning the squad for the 2026–27 campaign. With this in mind, a young forward who was once seen as Lionel Messi’s heir could leave the club, as the German has decided not to count on his services, leaving his future highly uncertain.

According to El Nacional.Cat, Hansi Flick has decided that Ansu Fati will not be part of Barcelona for the 2026–27 season. Despite being on loan at AS Monaco, his ongoing physical issues have prevented him from shining, leading the French club to rule out extending his stay. As a result, the coach has decided that the 23-year-old striker will not even take part in the team’s preseason, forcing a resolution to his departure in order to free up wage space.

While Ansu once became one of the most promising players in the world, he has failed to find continuity following his meniscus tear and ongoing knee problems. In fact, the Spaniard has now suffered injuries in five consecutive seasons, halting the progression that once promised to lead Barcelona’s attack. Moreover, Fati has also been unable to put his injury issues behind him, having already picked up two since arriving in France.

Although Ansu Fati continues to deal with physical problems, he has managed to impress at AS Monaco with his talent. Having played 18 matches, he already has eight goals, proving that his talent remains intact. Despite this, his high salary and physical inconsistencies make long-term continuity quite difficult. Nonetheless, Barcelona reportedly know they will not cash in on his services, suggesting they could look to terminate his contract by mutual agreement.

AS Monaco star Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati of AS Monaco in action during the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona could hold a shake-up as three-star players may leave

Barcelona have surprised most fans by committing to an attacking style of play that has propelled them into becoming one of the most exciting teams in the world. However, they are aiming to make several changes to the squad. While Ansu Fati is expected to be the first departure ahead of next season, Hansi Flick could also be open to letting three team stars leave as part of a generational rebuild to enhance the competitiveness.

Advertisement
Robert Lewandowski’s future seems far from Barcelona as the Polish star reportedly receives a formal MLS offer

see also

Robert Lewandowski’s future seems far from Barcelona as the Polish star reportedly receives a formal MLS offer

According to Diario Sport, the Blaugranas are considering activating Wojciech Szczęsny’s €2 million release clause to free up salary space and place their bets on Diego Kochen. Additionally, they reportedly plan not to retain Joao Cancelo, who joined on loan from Al Hilal. Finally, Barcelona might decide against renewing Robert Lewandowski’s contract, with several reports suggesting they aim to sign a star striker and renew Ferran Torres.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Robert Lewandowski joins Messi and Ronaldo in elite goalscoring club after Barcelona strike

Robert Lewandowski joins Messi and Ronaldo in elite goalscoring club after Barcelona strike

With his latest strike with FC Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski joined an elite goalscoring club alongside legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Robert Lewandowski’s future seems far from Barcelona as the Polish star reportedly receives a formal MLS offer

Robert Lewandowski’s future seems far from Barcelona as the Polish star reportedly receives a formal MLS offer

Despite Robert Lewandowski proving he is still in top form at Barcelona, the Polish striker could leave the club at the end of the season. In light of this, an MLS team has reportedly made a formal offer to secure the veteran’s arrival.

Lamine Yamal tops young goalscoring record surpassing Kylian Mbappé with Barcelona strike

Lamine Yamal tops young goalscoring record surpassing Kylian Mbappé with Barcelona strike

With his latest goal with FC Barcelona, Lamine Yamal has now reached the top of a young goalscoring record by surpassing Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé.

Michael Carrick receives stunning backing from two Manchester United stars amid his uncertain Premier League future

Michael Carrick receives stunning backing from two Manchester United stars amid his uncertain Premier League future

Despite arriving at Manchester United amid considerable doubt, Michael Carrick has managed to surprise the entire fanbase with his performances. In fact, two key Red Devils players have decided to publicly back him to remain in charge.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo