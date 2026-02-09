From being Lionel Messi’s heir to an uncertain future: Hansi Flick reportedly opts to sell Barcelona player for 2026-27

Hansi Flick has managed to elevate Barcelona into one of the best teams in the world, turning around a difficult start to the season. While there are still plenty of matches ahead, the coach is already planning the squad for the 2026–27 campaign. With this in mind, a young forward who was once seen as Lionel Messi’s heir could leave the club, as the German has decided not to count on his services, leaving his future highly uncertain.

According to El Nacional.Cat, Hansi Flick has decided that Ansu Fati will not be part of Barcelona for the 2026–27 season. Despite being on loan at AS Monaco, his ongoing physical issues have prevented him from shining, leading the French club to rule out extending his stay. As a result, the coach has decided that the 23-year-old striker will not even take part in the team’s preseason, forcing a resolution to his departure in order to free up wage space.

While Ansu once became one of the most promising players in the world, he has failed to find continuity following his meniscus tear and ongoing knee problems. In fact, the Spaniard has now suffered injuries in five consecutive seasons, halting the progression that once promised to lead Barcelona’s attack. Moreover, Fati has also been unable to put his injury issues behind him, having already picked up two since arriving in France.

Although Ansu Fati continues to deal with physical problems, he has managed to impress at AS Monaco with his talent. Having played 18 matches, he already has eight goals, proving that his talent remains intact. Despite this, his high salary and physical inconsistencies make long-term continuity quite difficult. Nonetheless, Barcelona reportedly know they will not cash in on his services, suggesting they could look to terminate his contract by mutual agreement.

Ansu Fati of AS Monaco in action during the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona could hold a shake-up as three-star players may leave

Barcelona have surprised most fans by committing to an attacking style of play that has propelled them into becoming one of the most exciting teams in the world. However, they are aiming to make several changes to the squad. While Ansu Fati is expected to be the first departure ahead of next season, Hansi Flick could also be open to letting three team stars leave as part of a generational rebuild to enhance the competitiveness.

According to Diario Sport, the Blaugranas are considering activating Wojciech Szczęsny’s €2 million release clause to free up salary space and place their bets on Diego Kochen. Additionally, they reportedly plan not to retain Joao Cancelo, who joined on loan from Al Hilal. Finally, Barcelona might decide against renewing Robert Lewandowski’s contract, with several reports suggesting they aim to sign a star striker and renew Ferran Torres.