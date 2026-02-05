Robert Lewandowski’s future take an unexpected turn as Barcelona reportedly changed their stance on his renewal

After standing out for several seasons in Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski has seen his importance in the lineup decline. In addition, he has failed to match the scoring pace of previous seasons, giving way to Ferran Torres, who seems to be winning the starting spot. Given this, the Pole seemed far from a renewal with Barcelona, as no agreement has been reached. However, they have reportedly changed their perspective on the striker’s future, surprising everyone.

With his contract expiring in June 2026, Robert Lewandowski’s agent, Pini Zahavi, reportedly met with Barcelona to present the Pole’s interest in extending his deal with the club. While no definitive response was given, the Blaugranas had begun planning for the 2026–27 season without the striker in their plans, RAC1 reports. However, the future of the 37-year-old star may have taken a radical turn.

According to ESPN’s Samuel Marsden and Moisés Llorens, Barcelona are now open to offering Robert Lewandowski a contract extension. That said, the conditions would be different, with a reduced salary and a backup role. With this in mind, the Pole would have a chance to play at least one more season at the European elite level, while providing head coach Hansi Flick with the guarantees of an experienced profile.

Far from a potential Lewandowski renewal changing Barcelona’s plans, the club continue to explore several options. Sporting director Deco is keeping his eyes open for the signing of a star striker, with Julián Álvarez and Dušan Vlahović remaining his preferred targets, Samuel Marsden reports. With this in mind, both operations could materialize in an ideal way, strengthening the squad, but they would impact the future of one of Barcelona’s rising stars.

Lewandowski’s renewal could slam the door on Rashford at Barcelona

In case Robert Lewandowski extends his contract with Barcelona, the Pole would take on a secondary role within the team. Because of this, they could even push for the signing of a star striker, aiming to boost their attacking firepower. It would not close the door on Ferran Torres, as he is considered key and his renewal is reportedly on the way. Instead, it could shut the door on Marcus Rashford remaining with the Blaugranas.

With no room in the forward line, Ferran Torres could once again become an option on the left wing and even on the right wing, rotating with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal. By also keeping Roony Bardghji, signing the Englishman would no longer be an option, as all attacking spots would be filled. As a result, Rashford could be forced to return to Manchester United or seek regular playing time elsewhere.