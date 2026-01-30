Trending topics:
Robert Lewandowski knows his Barcelona tenure is coming to an end, reveals wife Anna

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona looks on during pre-match warm up.
Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona looks on during pre-match warm up.

Robert Lewandowski’s future has drawn the attention of soccer fans over the past few months. Against a backdrop of widespread rumors and speculation about what lies ahead for the Barcelona forward, his wife spoke publicly on the subject and made an important revelation.

“We’ll see how the season goes in Barcelona this year because, let’s say, it will probably be my husband’s last one here,” Anna Lewandowska said during an interview with Plejada. “So we squeeze it like a lemon. We enjoy every moment, every match with the fans, because we know that one day we won’t have any of this.”

Those remarks are revealing when it comes to the player’s current stance. Lewandowski is under contract with Barcelona until June 30 of this year, and it remains unclear whether the club will offer him an extension.

Under this scenario, Robert is in a position to negotiate freely with any other club in the world. FIFA regulations allow players who are in the final six months of their contracts to do so. That means that if Lewandowski were to receive a convincing offer, he could sign immediately and commit to joining a new team for the start of the 2026–27 season.

Robert Lewandowski and Anna Lewandowska attend the Ballon D’Or photocall at Theatre Du Chatelet In Paris.

Robert Lewandowski and Anna Lewandowska attend the Ballon D'Or photocall at Theatre Du Chatelet In Paris.

Possible destinations for Lewandowski

Uncertainty surrounding Robert Lewandowski’s future at Barcelona has fueled rumors about interest from clubs in different countries ahead of next season. Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League have emerged as potential destinations, especially considering the number of stars who have followed the paths of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in recent years.

Lewandowski equals Messi's impressive all-time Champions League scoring record with goal vs. Copenhagen

Lewandowski equals Messi’s impressive all-time Champions League scoring record with goal vs. Copenhagen

However, when asked about what comes next, Anna Lewandowska did not offer a definitive answer. “What’s next? We don’t know, but that’s the path of a great athlete, especially a great sportsman, and we’re prepared for it,” she said in the same interview.

Lewandowski still has major challenges ahead

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future beyond June, Lewandowski still faces major challenges that will require his full focus. At the club level, he will aim to repeat—or even surpass—the success Barcelona achieved last season. The team has already won the Spanish Super Cup and will look to do the same in La Liga and the Copa del Rey, while the main objective remains the UEFA Champions League.

At the international level, the challenge is even greater. Poland failed to secure direct qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and will therefore have to compete in the European playoffs. In March, they will face Albania, and if they advance, they will play for a World Cup spot against either Ukraine or Sweden.

