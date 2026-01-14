Robert Lewandowski’s Barcelona future remains open as team executive Deco provides bold update on his renewal

Despite being Barcelona‘s top scorer last season, Robert Lewandowski has gradually lost his status as an undisputed starter. Injuries and a decline in goal-scoring output have cast doubt on his future at the club, as his contract renewal remains unsettled. In response to this uncertainty, team executive Deco provided a crucial update on the Lewandowski‘s future, suggesting the possibility of his continued presence at the club.

“Robert is enjoying his time at Barça. He is one of the best forwards in recent years and is key for us. It will depend on him; he has one year left on his contract. We don’t know what his plans are yet. We will have to sit down and talk clearly. We are now focused on important moments in the season, so I don’t think now is the time,” Deco said, via Cadena Ser.

While many believed Robert Lewandowski’s departure from Barcelona was imminent, the Polish forward still has an opportunity to stay with the team for at least one more season. Several Spanish media outlets report that the veteran striker is open to lower his salary demands and take on a more secondary role, allowing Ferran Torres to become a starter. Furthermore, Lewandowski has repeatedly expressed his desire to remain with the team.

In contrast to Ferran Torres, Lewandowski has already demonstrated his ability to excel in critical moments. His experience and goal-scoring instinct make him an invaluable asset for Hansi Flick’s squad, even earning him a starting spot in the Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid. Moreover, the Polish player has the skill to play effectively alongside the 25-year-old striker, ensuring his ongoing presence does not impede Torres’ development.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring.

Lewandowski’s renewal could unlock Barcelona’s summer transfer plans

Robert Lewandowski’s potential renewal would be a huge relief for Barcelona’s supposed transfer plans as they would have no need to strengthen their attack ahead of the 2026-27 season. This would allow them to pause their search for a star striker until 2027, opening the door to strengthen positions that are much higher on Hansi Flick’s roster priority list.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Spain national team rift? Lamine Yamal and Dean Huijsen’s tense moment during Spanish Super Cup

In case the 37-year-old striker accepts a pay cut in his contract renewal, Barcelona could pursue the signing of a world-class left-sided center back, reportedly a priority for Flick, given Ronald Araujo’s inconsistent form and Andreas Christensen’s constant injuries. With this in mind, the Blaugranas could have an easier path to signing players such as Nico Schlotterbeck, Micky van de Ven, or Alessandro Bastoni, who are supposedly considered a top priority.