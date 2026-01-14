Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan take bold steps for the future as Luka Modric’s status remains uncertain ahead the 2026-27 season

Luka Modric has surpassed all expectations since his arrival at AC Milan, establishing himself as an indispensable starter for coach Massimiliano Allegri. At 40 years old, the Croatian veteran has emerged as a leader on the team alongside Christian Pulisic. However, his future with the Rossoneri for the 2026-27 season remains uncertain. For that reason, the team reportedly made a decision regarding his participation in upcoming games.

According to Andrea Ramazzotti in La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan‘s top priority remains renewing Luka Modric’s contract, but this effort has yet to succeed. In light of this situation, they are already planning for the team’s near future without the Croatian as a key player. With this in mind, coach Massimiliano Allegri could give players like Samuele Ricci and Ardon Jashari increased playing time ahead the next season.

Even though Modric’s contractual uncertainty has AC Milan on alert, Allegri will keep the Croatian as an important part of the team, aiming to return him to the starting lineup in the next game against Como. However, his playing time could start to be controlled, with the aim of getting him in top form for the end of the season. In addition, the Rossoneri will reportedly continue to prioritize ensuring his continuity, as he is key to the coach.

Since Massimiliano Allegri’s arrival at AC Milan, Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric have become the team’s most important players. While the USMNT star excels in terms of goals and creativity, the Croatian perfectly controls the team’s tempo. However, they are not being supported by their teammates at their best, as the coach is not getting the expected goalscoring output from Adrien Rabiot and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, which affects the overall level of the team.

Alongside Luka Modric’s arrival at the beginning of the 2025-26 season, AC Milan also secured the talents of two promising young players: Samuele Ricci and Ardon Jashari. With uncertainty surrounding the Croatian’s future, both are seen as possible successors to the veteran in the team. However, Serie A legend Fabio Capello has expressed strong opinions about the challenges these young midfielders face in filling the shoes of the 40-year-old star.

“Between Modrić and his replacements there’s obviously a huge gap. In Florence the midfielders kept moving backward and possession frequently went back to Maignan. What does that mean? That there’s little movement around, and the man on the ball never finds the right idea,” Capello said, via la Gazzetta dello Sport.

While Ricci and Jashari do not have an easy task ahead of them, Coach Massimiliano Allegri might be forced to rely much more heavily on them. With both players being 23 years old, continuity becomes key for them to build confidence and dare to assert greater control in midfield. In addition, Youssouf Fofana could play a crucial role in helping them adapt to the team, as he is also a key piece for the coach.