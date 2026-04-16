Robert Lewandowski will miss the 2026 World Cup but still faces a tough challenge: Defining his future amid Barcelona struggles

Despite arriving in Barcelona as a seasoned veteran, Robert Lewandowski managed to put in an impressive performance in his first few seasons, scoring 42 goals last season and surpassing 25 goals in the two seasons prior. Despite this, the Polish striker is having a season to forget, missing out on the 2026 World Cup and raising serious doubts among the Blaugranas. As a result, he faces a tough challenge: convincing the Spanish side to keep him and securing his future.

Shortly after the start of the 2025–26 season, Robert Lewandowski suffered two muscle injuries that limited his impact at Barcelona. As a result, Ferran Torres took his starting spot, delivering strong performances. Beyond the injuries themselves, this situation highlights a growing concern: his declining physical output. While the Polish striker remains in good shape, Hansi Flick’s tactical system demands far more than just goals, something he has not been consistently providing.

Unlike his previous season, Robert Lewandowski has been far less productive in front of goal. In the 40 matches he has played this season, he has managed to score just 17 goals, marking his lowest scoring output since joining Barcelona. With his contract set to expire in June 2026, the Blaugranas are not fully convinced about renewing him, reportedly offering only a one-year extension with a reduced salary and a secondary role.

His struggles have not been limited to Barcelona, as Lewandowski has also failed to impress with Poland. Despite being an undisputed starter, the veteran was unable to make a decisive impact in the final stages of the World Cup qualifiers, going scoreless against Sweden and missing out on the 2026 edition, leaving him with just two World Cup appearances in his career.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona looks on from the bench.

Lewandowski disappointed with Poland in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Robert Lewandowski is one of the most important players in the history of Poland. After 165 appearances, he has scored 89 goals, making him the nation’s all-time leading scorer. He also ranks among the top five international goal scorers of all time, alongside players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Despite this, the 37-year-old striker did not deliver his best performances in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

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During the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, Lewandowski set a historic record by scoring 16 goals in 10 matches. Far from slowing down in the 2022 edition, the Polish forward once again impressed, netting 9 goals in 9 games and leading his national team to the tournament. However, he was unable to replicate that level in the most recent campaign, producing a less effective return.

Unlike the previous two editions, Lewandowski managed just five goals in nine matches for Poland. While he has played a key role in creating space and assisting teammates, his goal output has dropped significantly. He also failed to score against Sweden in the play-off final, leaving his side without his usual scoring contribution and reflecting a difficult season in which he has struggled to find his best form.

Lewandowski no longer fits in at Barcelona under Flick

Hansi Flick has managed to establish a highly dominant style of play in Europe. Since his arrival in Barcelona, he has relied on intense high-pressing and pressure after turnover involving his forwards. As a result, the Blaugranas have excelled offensively, creating far more scoring opportunities. While Lewandowski performed brilliantly in the 2024-25 season, his physical condition has declined this season, making him less productive.

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During the 2025–26 season, Robert Lewandowski has become a less effective goalscorer, though he has maintained his importance in overall play by drawing defenders and creating opportunities for his teammates. However, head coach Hansi Flick has a clear demand for his striker: high pressing and immediate pressure after losing possession. As a veteran forward, Lewandowski has struggled to meet those physical demands.

Given his declining goal output and high salary, Barcelona are reportedly no longer counting on him as an undisputed starter. Instead, they are pursuing the signing of a younger forward such as Julián Álvarez, prioritizing pressing, pace, scoring ability, and creativity. That said, the Polish striker could still play a key role off the bench, offering experience and finishing quality as a more traditional central striker.

Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona

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With one of the highest salaries in the squad, Robert would need to significantly reduce his wages and accept a secondary role. While this scenario would be ideal for Barcelona, he could struggle to adapt to those conditions. In addition, he continues to attract strong interest from clubs that could offer him a more lucrative contract or a more prominent role. As a result, Lewandowski is not entirely open to staying at Barcelona, feeling neglected by the club, reports Nil Sola, via SER.

How has Lewandowski’s playing style changed compared to previous seasons?

Robert Lewandowski has gone through several distinct phases throughout his career. During his tenure at Borussia Dortmund, the Polish striker established himself as a brilliant forward, physically dominant and relentless in pressing defenders to score. While not yet a standout in collective play, he still managed to record 103 goals and 42 assists in 187 appearances, attracting interest from Real Madrid and several top European clubs.

With his move to Bayern Munich, Lewandowski underwent a clear evolution in his playing style. Under the influence of Pep Guardiola, he developed into one of the most complete strikers in the world. Not only did he excel as a goalscorer, but he also became fully integrated into the team’s collective play, frequently rotating positions with Thomas Müller. At the same time, he maintained his physical dominance, finishing his spell with 344 goals and 73 assists in 375 matches.

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After his historic stint in Germany, Lewandowski chose to join FC Barcelona. Despite already being a veteran, he made an immediate impact under Xavi Hernández. Thanks to his game intelligence, he stood out by scoring 33 goals in his first season, playing a key role in creating space, pressing, and winning duels against defenders. However, he has since had to adapt his style, maintaining his importance while seeing a decline in pure scoring output.

Even though Lewandowski had previously scored 42 goals for Barcelona under Hansi Flick, he has shown a noticeable physical decline this season. As a result, he has shifted his focus toward drawing defenders and facilitating play for Fermín López and Lamine Yamal. In doing so, he has remained highly influential in the team’s overall structure, albeit with a reduced scoring role, particularly as he is no longer applies pressure on opponents.

Robert Lewandowski may be an ideal fit for AC Milan

Robert Lewandowski can still thrive in European leagues, and AC Milan could be an ideal fit. Arriving as a free agent, the Polish striker would suit head coach Massimiliano Allegri. Unlike Barcelona, the Rossoneri are looking for a forward capable of dominating aerially and positioning himself between opposing center-backs. While he is not coming off his best season, he could still fulfill the role required by the Italian side.

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As a more traditional, fixed center-forward, Lewandowski could maintain solid output in Serie A. Without heavy creative or pressing responsibilities, he could preserve his physicality to outmuscle defenders and convert chances consistently. With his clinical finishing, he could become a key solution for Allegri, especially as a partnership with Christian Pulisic could significantly boost his goal production.

Compared to Christopher Nkunku and Rafael Leão, Lewandowski has consistently demonstrated elite scoring ability in recent seasons, comfortably surpassing 15 goals. He also offers a strong aerial presence, which could be decisive, particularly as Milan have relied on Adrien Rabiot in that aspect. In addition, his presence could create more space for Leão and Pulisic to operate more effectively.

While Lewandowski may no longer possess the physical profile to dominate in a high-intensity collective system, he remains highly effective as a fixed striker. Moreover, he could serve as an ideal mentor for Francesco Camarda, who could develop significantly as his backup—something the club does not currently get from options like Christopher Nkunku and Santiago Giménez.

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