Cristiano Ronaldo reacted poorly to GOAT snub in Messi debate, says England legend Lineker

The debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to determine the best player of this era—and arguably of all time—has lasted for more than a decade. Fans around the world, as well as numerous experts, have shared their opinions, including England legend Gary Lineker.

“He doesn’t like me very much, Cristiano Ronaldo,” Lineker admitted during a recent appearance on The Rest Is Football podcast. “I didn’t upset him by anything I said about him, other than the fact I’m honest and think overall Messi’s a better footballer.”

The former England forward, who was the top scorer at the 1986 FIFA World Cup, has always expressed his admiration for Messi, whom he has often placed at the top of the sport alongside another Argentina icon, Diego Maradona.

Explaining how he noticed Ronaldo’s animosity toward him, Lineker said: “He unfollowed me on Instagram.” However, he did not take the setback too seriously and joked about it: “I’ll get over it. I will always like him. I’ve met him a lot of times. I know he’s got the hump with me. But that’s OK. And on that note… Please Cristiano… give me a call. Let’s be friends again.”

England legend Gary Lineker.

Lineker names his Mount Rushmore of soccer players

In the same conversation, Gary Lineker praised Lionel Messi, placing him above other great stars of the sport. “He’s my favourite player of all time, quite simply because he’s the best player of all time, in my view,” said the former Barcelona, Leicester City and Tottenham forward.

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Lineker then explained that while other players deserve special mention, they fall just short of that level, which further highlights Messi’s greatness. “Even the difference between some of the real greats, the Cruyffs, Zidane, (Cristiano) Ronaldo, the fact that you can then have another level above them, quite clearly above them, is truly remarkable,” he said.

“Without his injuries, I think we’d have had Brazilian Ronaldo in that conversation. But unfortunately, he did, but he still did incredible things, and he was joyous. So, if I had four, you know, the ‘Mount Rushmore’ thing, yeah, that would be my four. So, Pele, Maradona, Messi, Fenomeno (Ronaldo),” Lineker added.