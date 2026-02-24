Robert Lewandowski reportedly sets a clear objective at Barcelona as his contract renewal takes center stage

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Robert Lewandowski has ceased to be an undisputed starter under Hansi Flick, opening the door for Ferran Torres. Even so, the Polish striker remains among the players with the most minutes, but his future no longer appears entirely certain. Far from settling, he has reportedly set his sights on a specific objective, seeking a contract renewal offer from Barcelona.

According to Mateusz Borek on Sportowy Kanal, Robert Lewandowski has received a very attractive financial offer from Chicago Fire. However, the Polish striker remains focused on seeking a contract extension with Barcelona, as he and his wife are very settled in the city. To this end, the veteran has set himself the goal of scoring at least 10 more goals before the end of the season, as he believes this could open the door to a renewal.

Unlike in previous seasons, the Polish striker has experienced a decline in his goal-scoring prowess, netting only 13 goals. Consequently, Ferran Torres has stepped into the starting lineup, scoring 16 goals and emerging as the team’s top scorer this season. Despite this shift, Lewandowski remains a crucial asset for Hansi Flick. His experience is invaluable when facing top-level opponents.

Acknowledging his dip in form, Robert Lewandowski is reportedly open to accepting different terms in his new contract with Barcelona. According to Diario Sport, he is willing to take on a secondary role and reduce his current salary. This flexibility would provide Hansi Flick with a key alternative in attack while also accommodating the potential signing of a star striker, reportedly the club’s priority for the 2026–27 season.

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona may face great uncertainty in offense

Hansi Flick has decided to commit to giving Ferran Torres continuity, making him one of his key attacking pieces. As a result, Barcelona could be close to reaching an agreement to renew his contract, which would secure his continuity at the club. However, they still face several uncertainties, as there are lingering doubts not only about Lewandowski’s future but also about Marcus Rashford’s situation.

Looking ahead to the 2026–27 season, Barcelona are reportedly targeting the signing of a top-level center forward. In that scenario, a potential renewal for Lewandowski would shift Ferran to the left wing, effectively closing the door on Rashford’s future at the club. If the decision is made to let the Pole leave, the Englishman could remain with the team, meaning Hansi Flick is facing a difficult decision.