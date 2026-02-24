Christian Pulisic’s difficult 2026 continues as key stat highlights sharp decline, and it comes at worst time for Milan’s Serie A push

In modern soccer, careers are rarely linear, and narratives can shift within weeks. Christian Pulisic finds himself at the center of a growing storm of speculation, while Mohamed Salah remains the benchmark that clubs and fans continue to measure elite wingers against. At Milan, the American star has built a reputation as a key attacking force, yet questions are now quietly emerging about what comes next. Meanwhile, in England, Liverpool is monitoring a familiar name as they begin to imagine life after their iconic Egyptian forward.

For much of his time in Italy, Pulisic has been hailed as a renaissance figure, a player who rediscovered his best form after an inconsistent spell in England. His contributions in Serie A have been significant, establishing him as one of the club’s most reliable attacking outlets. Yet the latest reports suggest his future is no longer straightforward, with decisions looming that could shape the next phase of his career.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the American forward is approaching a crucial moment in his contract cycle, with discussions over renewal underway. While the club is eager to secure his long-term commitment, the player is taking a cautious approach, evaluating every detail of his professional trajectory. The uncertainty comes at a delicate time, with his recent form and fitness raising questions about his immediate trajectory, while interest from abroad continues to grow.

Pulisic and Milan no longer sure about future together?

The forward’s current deal runs until 2027, but the timing of negotiations has made his future a hot topic within the club hierarchy. The management sees him as a central figure in their sporting project and wants to avoid losing him amid growing international interest. However, Pulisic’s camp is reportedly weighing several factors before committing to a new agreement. The decision is not just financial; it is also sporting, strategic, and personal. The allure of new challenges in different leagues, coupled with his international profile, has complicated the renewal process.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan in action during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Parma Calcio 1913

The club’s coach, Massimiliano Allegri, is believed to be a major admirer of the American winger, viewing him as a tactical cornerstone. Despite recent physical issues, Allegri reportedly values his versatility and experience, considering him indispensable for the team’s ambitions, especially if they return to the Champions League. Beyond sporting reasons, the club also recognizes his commercial impact, particularly in North America, making him a valuable asset both on and off the pitch.

The uncertainty around Pulisic’s contract has sparked speculation about a potential attacking overhaul. Italian journalist Peppe Di Stefano of Sky Italia recently hinted that changes could be on the horizon, suggesting that even key stars might not be guaranteed to stay. “A revolution in attack wouldn’t surprise me, especially since I see difficulties renewing some contracts, like Pulisic’s, for example,” Di Stefano said.

Pulisic and his attacking partner, Rafael Leao, have struggled with injuries, limiting their time together on the pitch, which has further fueled speculation about the club’s long-term planning.

Rafael Leao of AC Milan (L) celebrates after scoring his goal with Christian Pulisic of AC Milan (R)

Liverpool’s watchful eye and the Salah parallel

While the Italian club navigates contract negotiations, interest from England is intensifying. Liverpool is reportedly monitoring Pulisic as a potential successor to Mohamed Salah, whose long-term future remains uncertain. The parallels between their careers are striking. Salah left Chelsea, rebuilt his reputation in Italy, and returned to England to become a Premier League legend. Pulisic followed a similar path, struggling for consistency in London before flourishing in Serie A.

This season, the American star has delivered strong numbers, with double-digit goals and consistent attacking output, reinforcing his status as one of Europe’s most productive wide players. Analysts have noted that his efficiency per minute is approaching the levels Salah displayed during his peak years at Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during Brighton’s game.

Former Reds’ striker Emile Heskey has openly backed the American as a viable option for the Reds. “I actually quite like Christian Pulisic. He is very direct. He probably didn’t get as many goals as I would have liked him to get at Chelsea, but I thought he gave defences problems,” Heskey said, before adding, “Mo left Chelsea to go to Italy and look at what he’s done for Liverpool. I think it’d be great to see someone like Pulisic come back into the Premier League in the same way.”