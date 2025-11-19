Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
FC Barcelona
Comments

Robert Lewandowski received unusual request from Barcelona to ‘stop scoring goals’ to avoid financial constraints

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona.
© Alex Grimm/Getty ImagesRobert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona.

Robert Lewandowski’s time at FC Barcelona has been marked by his impressive goalscoring output, even after joining the club at age 33. However, it has recently been revealed that, in an effort to avoid financial strain, Barcelona made an unusual request to the Polish star: they asked him to stop scoring goals.

Now 37, Lewandowski is enjoying the final years of his professional career while expanding his presence as an ambassador for Poland, recently traveling to Manhattan to visit the Empire State Building in celebration of Poland’s Independence Day. Another highlight this year was the release of his biography, “Lewandowski. Prawdziwy” (“Lewandowski. The Real One”).

In the book, author Sebastian Staszewski recounts that during the 2022–23 season a Barcelona executive approached Lewandowski with a proposal that left him speechless. “Robert, we want you to stop scoring goals in the final matches.” The player looked at him in disbelief. Although the league title was already decided, as well as the top-scorer award, in more than a decade playing at the highest level, no one had ever asked him to stop scoring a goal in his entire career,” the book read.

The context behind the request was financial. Barcelona was obligated to pay Bayern Munich a €2.5 million bonus if Lewandowski reached 25 goals in the La Liga campaign. With the title already clinched and the striker sitting on 23 goals late in the season, the club hoped to avoid additional payments that could further strain its delicate finances.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrate with the La Liga trophy.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrate with the La Liga trophy.

In the final two matchdays, a 3-0 win over Mallorca and a 2-1 loss to Celta Vigo, Lewandowski played the full 90 minutes in both matches but did not score. As a result, Barcelona avoided triggering the €2.5 million bonus, on top of the €45 million fee already paid for his transfer and the club’s broader financial difficulties at the time (which persist today).

Advertisement
Robert Lewandowski trails Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup qualifiers record

see also

Robert Lewandowski trails Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup qualifiers record

The 2022–23 season, Lewandowski’s lone Pichichi campaign

Ironically, despite Barcelona’s unusual request, the 2022–23 campaign ended up being Lewandowski’s only season winning the Pichichi Trophy as La Liga’s top scorer. His 23 goals were enough to finish ahead of Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema (19) and Espanyol’s Joselu (16).

Since then, Lewandowski has continued to score consistently for Barcelona but has fallen short of another Pichichi title. He netted 19 goals in the 2023–24 season, and 27 in 2024–25, but was outpaced by Kylian Mbappé, who finished with 31.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lewandowski’s Poland, Donnarumma’s Italy and more: Which UEFA nations have qualified for the World Cup playoffs?

Lewandowski’s Poland, Donnarumma’s Italy and more: Which UEFA nations have qualified for the World Cup playoffs?

With the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifying group stage concluded, Robert Lewandowski’s Poland and Gianluigi Donnarumma’s Italy will be two of the nations that will be competing for a place in the competition via playoffs.

Robert Lewandowski trails Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup qualifiers record

Robert Lewandowski trails Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup qualifiers record

Despite being a veteran, Robert Lewandowski keeps showcasing that he remains as one of the world's top strikers. The 37-years-old star scored a crucial goal for Poland, bringing him closer to matching Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in a World Cup qualifiers' record.

Harry Kane’s contract clause could cost Bayern Munich a fortune amid reported Barcelona interest

Harry Kane’s contract clause could cost Bayern Munich a fortune amid reported Barcelona interest

Barcelona could soon part ways with Robert Lewandowski, and Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane has emerged as a potential replacement.

Erling Haaland surges past Harry Kane, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe to claim elite key international goalscoring record

Erling Haaland surges past Harry Kane, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe to claim elite key international goalscoring record

The forwards who carry the hopes of Norway, England, Argentina, Portugal, and France have rewritten scoring standards for their nation, but only one of them holds the edge in one particularly revealing international record.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo