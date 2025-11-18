Trending topics:
Robert Lewandowski trails behind a Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup qualifiers record

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Robert Lewandowski of Poland, Lionel Messi of Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.
Although Poland did not secure direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup, Robert Lewandowski led his team to the playoffs, keeping its tournament hopes alive. Even if he is a veteran player, he keeps showcasing his impressive impact, scoring a goal and providing an assist in its recent game against Malta. With this performance, he narrowed the gap with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the World Cup qualifiers’ records.

Robert Lewandowski, while maintaining his scoring rhythm, did not perform as brilliantly as in previous UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Over seven games, the striker scored only four goals, trailing behind the tournament’s leading scorers. Nevertheless, the veteran showcased his ability to excel under pressure, cementing a remarkable legacy in World Cup qualifiers that brings him close to the likes of Messi and Cristiano.

According to MisterChip on X, formerly Twitter, Robert Lewandowski’s goal for Poland against Malta brought his total to 34 goals in World Cup qualifiers. This achievement closes the gap with Lionel Messi, who has 36 goals, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who holds the record with 41 goals. Although the Polish star remains behind the Argentine and Portuguese legends, he still has an opportunity to increase his scoring contributions in the upcoming matches.

Even though the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers have concluded, Robert Lewandowski still has one last chance to catch up to Lionel Messi and narrow the gap with Cristiano Ronaldo. After failing to secure a direct spot, Poland must compete in the playoffs to earn their place in the anticipated tournament. This scenario gives the veteran striker a crucial opportunity to enhance his stats in March 2026.

Polish star Robert Lewandowski scoring a goal

Robert Lewandowski of Poland scores a goal.

Lewandowski keeps shining for Poland, but his uncertain Barcelona future looms

Robert Lewandowski continues to prove that he is one of the best strikers in the world, despite being a veteran. Since arriving at Barcelona in 2022, he has scored 108 goals and contributed 20 assists in 159 games. In addition, he has managed to translate his performance to Poland, being the national team’s offensive leader. Despite his great performance, his contract with the Culers expires in June 2026, and his continuity is not entirely assured.

According to Spanish media reports, Barcelona are uncertain about renewing Lewandowski’s contract due to his high salary and advanced age. In response, the striker mentioned he still does not know where he will play or what he will do in a few months. However, he acknowledged that he remains calm and is in no rush. Consequently, if Poland triumph in the playoffs, the veteran could participate in the 2026 World Cup as a player for another top European club.

