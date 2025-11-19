Argentina or Italy? Matias Soule reveals final decision with 2026 World Cup looming and drops emotional eight-word reaction to Lionel Scaloni’s latest snub

The question has hovered over Matias Soule for months, and now — with the 2026 World Cup less than two years away — it has finally taken center stage again. Argentina or Italy? A choice that could change the trajectory of his career has been widely discussed, and yet the Roma starlet, thriving under Gian Piero Gasperini, has made headlines for a different reason. Reports of a final decision have collided with a newly revealed reaction to Lionel Scaloni’s latest omission, a response that the young attacker has kept quiet until now.

And while Soule’s form continues to surge, the international picture around him remains complicated, uncertain, and deeply emotional. This time, the mystery tightened when he was once again overlooked by the national team coach—even as his numbers rise, even as his influence grows, even as his name echoes across Serie A

Born in Mar del Plata and raised in the Argentine youth system, Soule moved to Italy in 2020, joining Juventus’ academy after impressing domestic scouts. His early arrival allowed him to earn dual nationality, opening the door to two powerful soccer paths. It did not take long for him to climb, but it’s Roma that has been his breakthrough. Across league and European fixtures, Soule has blossomed into one of Serie A’s most unpredictable forward threats.

Gasperini treats the squad in the singular, as a unit built around collective speed and tactical fluidity, and Soule has adapted perfectly. His early-season numbers—three goals and two assists in six league matches, plus additional contributions across all competitions—have made him indispensable. As his agent, Martin Guastadizeno recently told LaRoma24.it: “He is working towards a call-up… given his consistent performances, Matias should get this opportunity. His dream is to play in a World Cup.”

The dual-nation dilemma: Pressure from all sides

Italy’s interest has never been subtle. Soule, holding dual citizenship, meets every FIFA requirement for a switch; he has only ever played for Argentina at the youth level. Italian outlets clarify that the FIGC has kept communication open, even under new management, and that culturally, tactically, and legally, Soule could step into the Azzurri setup without delay.

Yet, the Roma star has long made his feelings known. La Gazzetta dello Sport recalled his stance from 2023: “I don’t feel Italian.” But the situation has evolved. With competition fierce and Argentina loaded in his position, speculation intensified when he was once again left out of the senior squad.

The latest squad list—featuring no Soule despite his form—sparked speculation that Italy could finally succeed in luring him. Sky Italia and others even suggested he would consider the Azzurri if the situation did not improve. And then came the twist.

What did Soule say?

Midway through Roma’s remarkable start to the season, and days after missing out on Lionel Scaloni’s squad for friendlies, including the matchup with Angola, Soule finally addressed the situation directly. Speaking to Sportmediaset, he revealed both the decision and the emotion behind it.

First, the eight-word response to being snubbed: “I am a little disappointed, but not worried.” Then, the choice the soccer world had been waiting to hear: “I can confirm that Italy is not an option for me. I am from Argentina, and I would like to represent my country.”

After months of speculation, his final commitment is to Argentina. He added: “The moment will arrive if I keep doing well with Roma… All I can do is keep working until the call-up becomes a logical consequence.” The mystery was over. He turned down Italy. The 22-year-old doubled down on La Albiceleste. And he did it with honesty, calm, and conviction.

